Hawk injured in traffic accident couldn't survive, rescuers say

Police officer Adam Burak had an unusual encounter with a hawk last Friday when he pulled it from beneath a wrecked car off High Point Road.
Burak and others got the hawk to an animal rehabilitator, but on Monday learned that the hawk was too badly injured and would have to be euthanized.
On Friday around 11 a.m., Burak was helping another officer by managing traffic near the site of a single-car wreck on High Point Road near the Robbins Road intersection.
Burak learned that a hawk had been spotted lying partially underneath the wrecked car.
"I had walked around it a couple times," Burak said. "It is a red-shouldered hawk, and the color of the feathers is the same as the leaves. Someone pointed it out and said, 'I think there is a bird under the car.' He was just behind the front passenger tire."
The hawk's right wing was trapped right at the joint with its body.
Burak and other officers were waiting for the wrecker to show up. When it did, the wrecker operator was able to lift up the car enough to free the bird.
In the meantime, Burak had called another officer, Kimberly Ukuzato, who is an animal rescuer on the side. Ukuzato gave Burak pointers on how to handle the hawk, and called one of her wildlife rescue friends to help. Ukuzato made one of her crates available to carry the hawk in.
Burak can only guess, but figures the hawk may have been feeding when it just happened to get trapped by the wrecked car. He spotted some fur in the mud near the bird. The muddy ground may have given the hawk enough of a cushion when the metal frame of the car pinned the bird down, Burak said.
"It was a single-car crash and the hawk had nothing to do with it," he said. "How do you hit a bird on the ground?"
To pick up the bird, Burak first put on an extra jacket and his pair of winter gloves. From watching wildlife programs on TV, he had seen how people would keep an animal calm by covering its head with a towel, so he did that.
The hawk seemed stunned, Burak said. It didn't stir as he held it by its feet and maneuvered it over to the crate. The hawk seemed to be flexing its wing properly when it was freed, he said.
"The rescuer thought the bird was intact and that the wing was not broken," Burak said.
WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal, was able to catch up with wildlife rehabilitator Jackie Schaible, who received the hawk, and learned that the hawk's condition was worse than it first appeared.
"At first I felt he was pretty bright-eyed and had a pretty good chance of survival," Schaible told the station. "The leg was actually broken at the joint."
And that means the bird couldn't be rehabilitated because of the nature of that kind of injury, she said. Schaible told FOX8 that while Friday's accident was out of the ordinary, collisions between cars and wildlife happen all the time, and often with bad consequences for the wildlife.
Meanwhile, Burak said he doesn't expect to something like this to happen again in his career as an officer.
"If it does, I better play the lottery," he said.
