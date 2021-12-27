Hawk injured in traffic accident couldn't survive, rescuers say

Burak can only guess, but figures the hawk may have been feeding when it just happened to get trapped by the wrecked car. He spotted some fur in the mud near the bird. The muddy ground may have given the hawk enough of a cushion when the metal frame of the car pinned the bird down, Burak said.

"It was a single-car crash and the hawk had nothing to do with it," he said. "How do you hit a bird on the ground?"

To pick up the bird, Burak first put on an extra jacket and his pair of winter gloves. From watching wildlife programs on TV, he had seen how people would keep an animal calm by covering its head with a towel, so he did that.

The hawk seemed stunned, Burak said. It didn't stir as he held it by its feet and maneuvered it over to the crate. The hawk seemed to be flexing its wing properly when it was freed, he said.

"The rescuer thought the bird was intact and that the wing was not broken," Burak said.

WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal, was able to catch up with wildlife rehabilitator Jackie Schaible, who received the hawk, and learned that the hawk's condition was worse than it first appeared.