He wrote a song about Christmas in rest homes. He didn’t know it would become a song about his mom.

In the photos, she looks out a bedroom window into the darkness, stares plaintively at decorations on a Christmas tree, holds a framed photo of her children and sits by herself in a wheelchair in an empty hallway as McGee sings wistfully "and here I sit alone with all my Christmas memories and all I have is one Christmas wish: sing 'Silent Night' for me."

Years ago, McGee was asked to sing a Christmas song at the church he attended. Rather than sing one of the tried-and-true carols, McGee decided to write his own song. About 10 days before he was to sing, and with not one word written, he took a run past an assisted living home in his neighborhood.

"I glanced over and there appeared to be a lady sitting in a dark room looking out the window," McGee recalled. "I could only see her silhouette. I thought, 'Oh my God. I know what I'm going to write.'

"Rest Home Christmas Eve" touches on the sadness that many residents feel at the holidays and their memories of Christmases' past. It includes school children singing a refrain of 'Silent Night.'

McGee sang his new composition at church and, upon finishing it, was met with silence.

"People were crying or just pondering it, and I thought that maybe I had written something that was too heavy," he said.