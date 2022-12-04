Head-on collision involving wrong-way driver on Salem Parkway injures five, one critically

Five people were injured, one in critical condition, following a head-on collision on Salem Parkway early Sunday involving a wrong-way driver, alcohol and excessive speed, police said.

Peter Anthony Bosch, 44, of Winston-Salem, was charged with driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, exceeding safe speed for conditions, traveling the wrong way on a dual-lane highway and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the incident happened this way:

Police were called at 2:09 a.m. about a wreck on northbound U.S. 421 near Peters Creek Parkway.

When first-responders arrived, they found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with both drivers pinned inside. Firefighters with the Winston-Salem Fire Department were able to pull both from their cars.

The first vehicle, a 2002 Ford Taurus driven by Bosch, was carrying one passenger, Danielle Burris of Salisbury.

The second car, a 2016 Toyota Corolla driven by Kristen Blakemore, 24, of Clemmons, had two other passengers, 25-year-old McKenzie Williams of Clemmons and a juvenile.

Bosch and Blakemore were admitted to a local hospital and listed as in serious condition, police said.

One passenger in the Corolla, whom police did not identify, was listed Sunday in critical condition and a second was also admitted to the hospital in serious condition.

Burris was treated for minor injuries and released.

Impairment and excessive speed, police said, contributed to the severity of the crash.

Both lanes of Salem Parkway were closed for more than three hours. The highway reopened to traffic about 5:30 a.m.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem

Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.