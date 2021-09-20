 Skip to main content
Head-on crash Sunday kills 2 men, injures passenger, Winston-Salem police say
top story

Head-on crash Sunday kills 2 men, injures passenger, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Two men died Sunday evening after a head-on car crash, and one passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Sunday, police say a Honda Civic driven by William Gentry Bates, 23, was traveling east on Hanes Mall Boulevard when it crossed the center median and collided head-on with a Mercedes Benz driven by Michael Brent Sutton, 60, police said in the news release.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near the intersection of Hanes Mall Boulevard and Old English Court. It was not immediately known why Bates' vehicle crossed the median, police said.

The passenger of the Honda Civic, Kezia Abishai Machorro, 23, was transported to a local medical facility with serious injuries, police said.

Hanes Mall Boulevard was closed for approximately five hours.

This collision marks the 22nd and 23rd motor vehicle fatality of 2021, compared to 21 at the same time in 2020, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

