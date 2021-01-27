Health care providers step up vaccine collaboration in Forsyth

The three providers of COVID-19 vaccine in Forsyth County said Wednesday they are enhancing their collaborative efforts with the goal of getting at least 75% of about 300,000 adult residents fully vaccinated by early summer.

The plan involves the county Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and providing both vaccine doses to adult county residents.

The providers have agreed to transfer doses in cases of a shortage, as well as share staff to assist with vaccinations.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that vaccine providers will receive essentially the same number of first doses for the next three weeks: 5,075 for Novant; 2,975 for Wake Forest Baptist and 5,000 for the county health department.

As of Monday, the three groups have provided a combined 38,828 doses in the county.

That doesn't mean, however, that every dose has gone to a Forsyth resident. Since the doses are coming from a federal supply, eligible people are not limited to getting the vaccine in the to county or state where they live.

Because of current limited supplies of first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the providers' combined vaccination capacity is ranging from 750 to 1,000 daily.