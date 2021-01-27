Health care providers step up vaccine collaboration in Forsyth

The three providers of COVID-19 vaccine in Forsyth County said Wednesday they are enhancing their collaborative efforts with the goal of getting at least 75% of about 300,000 adult residents fully vaccinated by early summer.
The plan involves the county Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and providing both vaccine doses to adult county residents.
The providers have agreed to transfer doses in cases of a shortage, as well as share staff to assist with vaccinations.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that vaccine providers will receive essentially the same number of first doses for the next three weeks: 5,075 for Novant; 2,975 for Wake Forest Baptist and 5,000 for the county health department.
As of Monday, the three groups have provided a combined 38,828 doses in the county.
That doesn't mean, however, that every dose has gone to a Forsyth resident. Since the doses are coming from a federal supply, eligible people are not limited to getting the vaccine in the to county or state where they live.
Because of current limited supplies of first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the providers' combined vaccination capacity is ranging from 750 to 1,000 daily.
Meanwhile, the providers say they have the ability to give up to 16,000 vaccinations daily if they receive the expected supply from DHHS.
Novant opened its mass vaccination site at its Hanes Mall space on Monday, while the county health department's mass vaccination site is at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds' Education Building.
Wake Forest Baptist is expected to have a local mass vaccination site through parent company Atrium Health, but it has not identified the location or when it could begin.
“We’re working together with our partners to quickly, efficiently and equitably vaccinate as many people as we can with the allocations of vaccine we receive,” said Shontell Robinson, deputy county manager.
"We urge the public to be patient as our supplies are currently limited, but we’re working hard to ensure that everyone who wants the vaccine can eventually get it."
Another key collaborative effort is focused on vaccination safety messages to the local community, particularly in minority sections where there has been a significant level of hesitancy about the vaccination.
That includes messaging that the vaccines have been scientifically tested and demonstrated to prevent up to 95% of all COVID-19 illness following the second dose.
The county, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist say they are compelled to address vaccine concerns expressed locally, as well as nationally, such as whether there is live COVID-19 virus in the vaccines — which there isn't.
"Instead, the vaccine imitates the infection so that the body creates antibodies for it," the health care systems said in their statement.
Some people may have temporary reactions after being vaccinated, such as swelling from the injection, tiredness or feeling achy for a day or two.
"Our primary objective right now is to work together to provide this safe and effective vaccine to as many eligible people as possible, especially those who have traditionally experienced challenges accessing health care,” said Dr. Kevin High, Wake Forest Baptist's president.
