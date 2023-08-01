Former Friday Health Plans members' payments made toward their 2023 plan-year deductibles and out-of-pocket caps will be honored by AmeriHealth Caritas if they join the insurer during a special open enrollment period through Oct. 30.

Friday Health Plans has announced it will cease operations in North Carolina on Aug. 31.

The N.C. Insurance Department responded with the special enrollment period that covers Friday Health Plans living in 26 counties that include Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham and Watauga in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

Enrollees can choose from four gold-level plans, seven silver-level plans and eight bronze-level plans offered by AmeriHealth Caritas Next. Each plan has varying premiums, deductibles, and co-payments. Some plans are available with low or zero premiums after federal government subsidies.

All plans include access to a network of physicians, hospitals and other health care services. Health Insurance Marketplace enrollees with questions or who wish to enroll in AmeriHealth Caritas Next can go to www.healthcare.gov or call 844-235-6461.