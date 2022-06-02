 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Health officials: Fox found in High Point tests positive for rabies, marking 11th confirmed case in Guilford in 2022

HIGH POINT — A fox found on White Farm Lane tested positive Thursday for the rabies virus, marking the 11th confirmed case in Guilford County in 2022, county health officials announced in a news release.

North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs, and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, that are 4 months or older be vaccinated for rabies. Supervising pets when they are outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure.

Here are some tips to help prevent you or your family from being exposed to the rabies virus:

• Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact animal control at 336-641-5990.

• Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly so be very careful if they approach you.

• Do not try to separate fighting animals.

• Feed your pets indoors. Food left outside can attract dogs, cats and other wildlife into your yard.

• Report all stray animals to animal control at 336-641-5990 in Greensboro and 336-883-3224 in High Point.

• If a person is bitten by any animal, wash the bitten area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and report the bite to animal control.

For more information on rabies prevention, please contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.

