Health officials say uptick in Forsyth COVID-19 cases worth noting, not concerning

The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Forsyth County and the Triad is worth monitoring, but not overreacting to, according to an infectious diseases expert.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday that over the past month, the new daily case count in Forsyth has risen from 10 per 100,000 to 21 per 100,000.

By comparison, Forsyth was at 100 cases per 100,000 during the omicron daily case peak in February.

During the week ending April 30, COVID-19 cases in Forsyth increased by 40%, or from 372 to 521, according to Wednesday’s COVID-19 dashboard update by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

In all, Forsyth has reported 93,499 COVID-19 cases and 824 related deaths since mid-March 2020.

Ohl stressed that daily and weekly DHHS case counts since the omicron surge began in mid-December don’t reflect home testing results. Those positive results are not required to be reported to county health departments.

“The actual numbers could be higher” than what DHHS is reporting, Ohl said. “But I still think we’re in a comfortable range.”

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said new cases have jumped by 150% over the 14-day period ending May 5.

The majority of new Forsyth cases for the week that ended April 30 were been in the 25 to 49 age group at 168. That’s followed by 102 of those ages 55 to 64, 86 of those ages 18 to 24, 69 of those children up to age 17, 65 of those ages 65 to 74, and 38 of those age 75 and older.

“We don’t anticipate a surge like we did with omicron and delta,” Swift said.

“We are pretty much back to normal, whether it’s prom season, concerts and other gatherings. It’s the nature of where we are now.

“But, we are really encouraging people to be up to date on their vaccinations because a third of our (new) cases are breakthrough cases,” Swift said. “COVID is much less severe if you are vaccinated.

Those new cases, however, have not translated into a surge in COVID-19 related hospitalizations, Swift said. There were just eight COVID-19 hospital patients as of Wednesday.

DHHS reports the BA.2 omicron subvariant comprised 81% of North Carolina cases for April 3-16.

Currently, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Forsyth as a county with low community spread. The same is true in all of North Carolina’s counties.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina rose to 373, up from 256 the previous week.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 409 last week, up from 356 the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 79 COVID-19 patients, up from 66 in the previous week.

Ohl stressed that COVID-19 hospitalizations remain typically among unvaccinated individuals.

Kody Kinsley, North Carolina’s health secretary, said in March that the state would begin placing more emphasis on measures including wastewater surveillance. Officials also continue to monitor hospital admissions and new variants.

“COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms,” DHHS said in announcing the shift.

DHHS’ latest COVID-19 update reported 12.2 million COVID-19 virus particles found in the wastewater samples last week.

That’s up from 11.3 million for the week that ended April 23 and from 5.1 million for the week that ended April 16.

Ohl said that the wastewater counts continue to rise in the Triad, while they appear to be leveling off in the Charlotte area.

“I’m not too worried about the increase, but it’s a sign that the pandemic isn’t over,” Ohl said.

Ohl said the increase in new cases is an expected ripple effect in the current pandemic phase in which fewer people are masking indoors.

“I’m hearing a lot about COVID colds after going to an activity,” Ohl said.

Ohl and Swift have said a COVID cold tends to have symptoms of mild cold, sore throat and cough for those who have been vaccinated and/or received a booster.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.