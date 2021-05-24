Health secretary gives third county permission to leave Cardinal Innovations

A third county has been given permission by state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen to drop Cardinal Innovations as its behavioral health managed care organization.
Stanly County said it was notified Monday it would be able to join Partners Health Management of Gastonia, effective Sept. 1.
What makes the Stanly noteworthy locally is that on Thursday, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved formally asking Cohen for permission to leave Cardinal to join Partners.
State law requires the state health secretary to approve of such a transition.
DHHS said in a statement that Stanly's request "met all conditions established by law and rule."
"The approval of Stanly County’s request does not have any impact on any other county’s request for disengagement."
Stanly joins Cabarrus and Union counties in gaining Cohen's permission to depart the state's largest behavioral health MCO at 20 counties currently. Cabarrus and Union were granted permission in April and also expect to join Partners on Sept. 1.
Cardinal currently oversees providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental-disabilities services for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.
Besides Forsyth, Cardinal’s network includes Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Rockingham and Stokes in the Triad.
Forsyth would be the largest of what could be at least 13 counties in Partners. The list includes Surry and Yadkin counties from the Triad.
Although Cardinal management has expressed disappointment with the steps taken by the four counties, particularly addressing care disruption concerns, it created Friday a transition link on its website for Cabarrus and Union residents.
Stanly's commissioners voted in November to ask Cohen for permission to join Partners.
“We are confident this transition will align Stanly County with a partner that shares our values and places an emphasis on collaboration, as well as innovative services," Andy Lucas, Stanly's manager, said in a statement.
Cabarrus and Union commissioners cited concerns that Cardinal’s one-size-fits-all approach did not provide adequate oversight in their counties.
Partners chief executive Rhett Melton said that "collaboration is at the core of Partners’ culture because every community we serve is unique and one size does not fit all."
The Forsyth disengagement process took its first major step on Nov. 12 when the commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that said the county “has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution.”
Those include: gaps and delays in service authorization; authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended; limited local providers, and a lack of seamless transition during hospital emergency-room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.
Shontell Robinson, deputy manager for Forsyth, has said the county can benefit from watching what goes on in Cabarrus and Union counties.
“If there are hiccups along the way, we will benefit from that process,” Robinson said.
Robinson said she could send the packet of documents to Cohen asking for the disengagement as early as June 15, and at any rate no later than June 30.
That could put Forsyth on a timeline of joining Partners by early 2022.
Other counties in the process of requesting permission to leave Cardinal are Mecklenburg and Orange.
Mecklenburg commissioners are considering reforming its own MCO, while Orange wants to align with Alliance Health, which is Triangle-focused.
