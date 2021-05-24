Health secretary gives third county permission to leave Cardinal Innovations

Cabarrus and Union commissioners cited concerns that Cardinal’s one-size-fits-all approach did not provide adequate oversight in their counties.

Partners chief executive Rhett Melton said that "collaboration is at the core of Partners’ culture because every community we serve is unique and one size does not fit all."

The Forsyth disengagement process took its first major step on Nov. 12 when the commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that said the county “has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution.”

Those include: gaps and delays in service authorization; authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended; limited local providers, and a lack of seamless transition during hospital emergency-room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.

Shontell Robinson, deputy manager for Forsyth, has said the county can benefit from watching what goes on in Cabarrus and Union counties.

“If there are hiccups along the way, we will benefit from that process,” Robinson said.

Robinson said she could send the packet of documents to Cohen asking for the disengagement as early as June 15, and at any rate no later than June 30.