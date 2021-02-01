Healthcare systems shift weekly vaccination schedules for first doses

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Cone Health are shifting their weekly first-dose vaccination schedules to adhere to the recommendation made by the state's health secretary.

Dr. Mandy Cohen advised on Jan. 26 that vaccine providers begin first-dose vaccinations on Thursdays after receiving that week's allotment from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Cohen said those vaccination schedules should be in place as long as weekly vaccine supply is limited. She advised reserving Monday for using up vaccine leftover from no-shows or cancellations.

She also recommended that providers wait to schedule appointments for the coming vaccine week until they have received the allocation.

Wake Forest Baptist Health responded by moving to a Wednesday through Sunday schedule for first and second doses for patients 65 and older.

"However, for the next few Tuesdays, we will be providing second doses to some of our patients who were in the first group to receive the vaccination," Wake Forest Baptist said.

Wake Forest Baptist said individuals ages 65 and older can now make COVID-19 vaccination appointments online through their myWakeHealth account, along with calling (336) 70-COVID.