After months of delays, agreements this week among opposing attorneys are expected to finally clear the way for the introduction of evidence in lawsuits related to a 2022 fire that destroyed a Winston-Salem fertilizer plant and prompted fears of a major explosion.

Lawyers for Winston Weaver Co. and neighbors of the North Cherry Street facility appeared before a judge for the first time Monday in Forsyth County Superior Court.

Attorneys for the affected residents accepted a defense motion to drop two of several legal claims against Winston Weaver, while the company’s lawyers agreed to file no more requests to dismiss any parts of the suits.

Both sides also agreed to consolidate two separate class action suits brought by residents.

“Our talks with defense counsel and with the judge were productive and this case finally appears to be moving forward,” Tom Wilmoth, an attorney for those suing the company, said Wednesday. “We plan to file the appropriate dismissals and a consolidated class action complaint by Aug. 18.”

Winston Weaver’s representatives will have 30 days to respond to those filings.

Both sides then will begin presenting pretrial evidence, although Wilmoth suggested that process may begin before the company answers the new motions.

Attorneys for the residents agreed to Winston Weaver’s motion to dismiss claims of strict liability and trespass.

The strict liability claim suggested the company was responsible for the results of its actions even if there was no intention to harm anyone, while the trespass portion argued that Winston Weaver’s “acts or emissions” sent “airborne and waterborne particles of toxic and/or hazardous materials” onto neighbors’ property “without their permission or invitation.”

In its motion to dismiss, the company argued that the suit had “not alleged sufficient facts to support” the strict liability and trespass claims.

Claims of negligence on the part of Winston Weaver will remain part of the complaint.

The suit alleges that Winston Weaver raised the risk of a fire or explosion by mishandling potentially explosive ammonium nitrate and failing to train employees on how to work with and store hazardous chemicals.

The company also had a responsibility to inform neighbors and the city of “hidden dangers and unsafe conditions present at the plant, of which they knew or could have discovered by reasonable inspection in the exercise of due care,” the lawsuit claims.

The fire, which ignited Jan. 31, 2022, triggered a voluntary evacuation affecting thousands, shrouded parts of the city for days in unhealthy levels of smoke and polluted creeks when chemical-laden runoff from firefighting efforts flowed into waterways.

Investigators said they were unable to determine a cause of the blaze, which took days to extinguish.