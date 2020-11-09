Hearings for detention officers and nurse charged in John Neville's death continued until January

John Neville was arrested by Kernersville police officers on Dec. 1 on an outstanding arrest warrant for assault on a female out of Greensboro. He was placed in the Forsyth County Jail. Twenty-four hours later, Neville suffered some kind of medical issue while he was asleep and he fell from his top bunk to the floor of his cell. When detention officers reached him, Neville was shaking and sweating, with vomit on his clothes and blood around his mouth.

Heughins and other detention officers are seen in a video released this summer surrounding Neville. Heughins did a sternal rub -- a painful stimulus of the chest using her knuckles -- and he woke up, incoherent and confused. He struggled with officers, who told him he was having a medical emergency and wasn't in trouble.

The officers restrained Neville, with Poole putting her knee on Neville's shoulder while another officer had his arm across Neville's face. At another point, one of the detention officers said Neville was trying to bite, and detention officers placed a spit mask over Neville's face. Neville cries out for his mother and says "I can't breathe" for the first time.