Hearings for detention officers and nurse charged in John Neville's death continued until January

Hearings have been continued until next year for five former Forsyth County detention officers and a nurse charged in the jail-related death of John Elliott Neville in December 2019.
Neville, 56, of Greensboro, died on Dec. 4, 2019, three days after he was placed in the Forsyth County Jail.
Neville died of a brain injury that was caused when his heart stopped beating. He asphyxiated while being restrained in what officials call a bent-leg prone restraint position. Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. did not publicly acknowledge Neville's death for seven months, until June 26, prompted by questions from the Winston-Salem Journal. Kimbrough has said he kept Neville's death from the public partly because of a request from his family.
The five detention officers and nurse charged are Lt. Lavette Maria Williams, 48; Cpl. Edward Joseph Roussel, 51; Officer Christopher Bryan Stamper, 42; Officer Antonio Maurice Woodley Jr., 26; Officer Sarah Elizabeth Poole, 36; and nurse Michelle Heughins, 45. They were all charged with involuntary manslaughter.
They were scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Nov. 6, but court operations have been limited due to COVID-19. According to online court records, their hearings have been continued until Jan. 22. Nothing substantial will happen to the cases in Forsyth District Court. Prosecutors will at some point seek indictments to send the cases to Forsyth Superior Court, where either a trial will be scheduled or a plea arrangement will be negotiated.
John Neville was arrested by Kernersville police officers on Dec. 1 on an outstanding arrest warrant for assault on a female out of Greensboro. He was placed in the Forsyth County Jail. Twenty-four hours later, Neville suffered some kind of medical issue while he was asleep and he fell from his top bunk to the floor of his cell. When detention officers reached him, Neville was shaking and sweating, with vomit on his clothes and blood around his mouth.
Heughins and other detention officers are seen in a video released this summer surrounding Neville. Heughins did a sternal rub -- a painful stimulus of the chest using her knuckles -- and he woke up, incoherent and confused. He struggled with officers, who told him he was having a medical emergency and wasn't in trouble.
The officers restrained Neville, with Poole putting her knee on Neville's shoulder while another officer had his arm across Neville's face. At another point, one of the detention officers said Neville was trying to bite, and detention officers placed a spit mask over Neville's face. Neville cries out for his mother and says "I can't breathe" for the first time.
The videos show detention officers turning Neville over, handcuffing him and putting him in a restraint chair. They then take him to a multipurpose room, where Heughins takes his blood pressure. They transport Neville into another cell, place him on a mattress on his stomach and attempt to remove his ankle restraints and his handcuffs.
Over three minutes, Neville said "I can't breathe," at least 28 times. One key to the handcuffs broke and another key didn't work. It took two sets of bolt cutters to remove the handcuffs and by that time, Neville was unresponsive.
According to the videos, it was nearly 20 minutes from the time that detention officers put Neville on his stomach in the cell before CPR would be performed.
Neville's death sparked protests and a 49-day occupation at Bailey Park, led by Triad Abolition Project. The occupation ended after Kimbrough said he would change policy to ban the use of the bent-leg prone restraint position and that he would notify the public through a news release of any jail-related death while also respecting the wishes of the family.
