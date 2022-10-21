Heat could cost $35 more a month this winter, Piedmont Natural Gas says

Piedmont Natural Gas projected Friday that its average residential customer's monthly natural gas bill will be $30-$35 higher this winter compared with last year.

PNG cited the Energy Information Administration, which recently warned in its Winter Fuels Outlook of higher expected fuel costs and higher energy consumption due to colder temperatures.

The utility said it "closely monitors the cost of natural gas and requests adjustments to its rates throughout the year based on changing market conditions and other factors."

PNG shared a series of tips, tools and programs "that can help lower their natural gas bills" at www.piedmontng.com/home.

They include:

* Identify and prioritize energy-saving improvements through a certified auditor or by performing your own energy audit;

* Seal air ducts involving furnace and central air conditioner;

* Seal your home by caulking and weather-stripping all seams, cracks and openings to the outside;

* Install smart thermostats; manage water heating by setting water heater temperature to 120 degrees Fahrenheit, or consider installing an on-demand or tankless water heater that only heats water when you need it; and

* Add insulation to your ceilings, floors and walls.

PNG also suggested that customers consider its equal payment plan program to help manage their budgets. The program allows customers to pay a predictable, equal monthly amount to help avoid billing surprises.

Piedmont determines this payment by adding up a customer's annual natural gas usage and then dividing it into the same payment amount each month.

"We remain committed to helping our most vulnerable customers keep the heat on, whether that's being a resource for steps to take to lower their natural gas bill, or taking advantage of available assistance options," Susan Weintraub, PNG's president, said in a statement.

Piedmont is reaching out to customers whose bills are past due through email and/or text with information about utility assistance administered by agencies in their state and local communities.

Other programs include: Share the Warmth, which provides funds to local agencies to assist families with their utility bills, no matter the source of energy they use; and Low Income Energy Assistance Program, which provides winter heating assistance to pay for natural gas, electric and other methods customers use to heat their homes.

For more information, go to https://www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services.

For more information on federal and state-specific information, go to piedmontng.com/WinterBills and click on your state.