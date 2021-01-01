Heating bill assistance for low-income households gets second round this week

The program is scheduled to last until March 31, or when funds are exhausted.

Households can submit a paper application for assistance by mail or fax to their local Department of Social Services.

Beginning Saturday, other households may apply through the ePASS portal at epass.nc.gov.

To be eligible for the program, a household must:

* Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria.

* Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit.

* Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250.

* Be responsible for their heating costs.

For more information on the program and eligibility, go to www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/low-income-energy-assistance, or call your local DSS office.

In Forsyth County, the number is (336) 703-3800.

DHHS also cited its Crisis Intervention energy assistance program that operates year-round in North Carolina.