Heavy rain, storms and perhaps a bit of snow in the Triad forecast

After a record-breaking New Year’s Day, the Triad is in for potentially strong thunderstorms Sunday and the possibility of some snow early Monday.

Triad temperatures hit 77 degrees Saturday afternoon, topping the previous high of 75 for Jan. 1 set in 1985.

A weather system moving into the area Sunday could produce as much as 1.5 inches of rain by Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph also are possible.

After a high near 70 Sunday, temperatures will plummet to around freezing overnight, leading to a chance of snow early Monday, the weather service said. Little or no accumulation is expected, with daytime temperatures rising into the mid-40s. That would be a 30-degree swing from Sunday’s record-setting warmth.

There is a 100% chance of rain Sunday, and a 40% probability of precipitation Monday.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the mid-20s Monday night. Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s.

