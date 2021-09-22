Heavy rainfall reported in Surry and Stokes counties; cooler temperatures expected in Triad

Surry and Stokes counties received the highest amount of rain in the region Tuesday and Wednesday amid reports of flooded roads in Surry County, authorities said.
The floodwater receded by Wednesday afternoon in Surry County.
Meanwhile, Forsyth and Guilford counties received moderate amounts of rain Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
In addition, the weather service removed its flood warnings, watches and advisories from five northwestern counties late Wednesday night, said Ben Gruver, a weather service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.
For a two-day period ending Wednesday afternoon, Mount Airy received 7.48 inches of rain, Danbury received 5.42 inches of rain, Pilot Mountain received 5.7 inches of rain and King received 3.02 inches of rain, the weather service reported.
Those areas, especially in Surry County, were expected to receive additional rain Wednesday night, Gruver said.
From Tuesday to Wednesday morning, Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem received 2.23 inches of rain, said Aaron Swiggett, a weather service meteorologist in Raleigh.
From Tuesday to late Wednesday, the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro received 1.42 inches of rain, Swiggett said.
“Most of it has fallen over a couple of days and not at once,” Swiggett said.
Flooding was reported on several roads across Surry County, the weather service said. No injuries were reported, but two people were rescued from floodwater in northeastern Surry County.
Deep tropical moisture moved across the central Appalachians on Wednesday, supporting the potential for prolonged periods of moderate to heavy rain in portions of North Carolina and Virginia, the weather service said.
A cold front moved into the region Wednesday night into Thursday, producing cooler temperatures.
Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies in Winston-Salem and Mount Airy with high temperatures near 72 degrees in Forsyth County and near 71 degrees in Surry County. It will be mostly sunny Thursday in Boone with a high temperature of 58 degrees.
Thursday night’s forecast calls clear skies in Winston-Salem, Mount Airy and Boone with low temperatures ranging from 48 degrees in Forsyth County, 47 degrees in Surry County and 42 degrees in Watauga County.
