Heavy rains cause flooding around Winston-Salem. Retaining wall collapses on Meadowlark Road.

A flash flood warning was issued Thursday morning for Winston-Salem as rain continues to pummel the city.
The Winston-Salem Fire Department evacuated 38 people from the Colonial Estates apartments Thursday morning as flood waters rose in creeks all over Forsyth County and overflowed their banks.
Rescuers brought boats to Creekwood Apartments off Old Greensboro Road, and Duke Energy workers cut power to the apartment complex as it appeared an evacuation might get under way there as well.
Colonial Estates is on Bethania Station Road, where the waters of Mill Creek overflowed.
The National Weather Service had the entire Piedmont of North Carolina under a flash flood warning until 4 p.m. Thursday. Forecasters said two to three inches of rain had already fallen and that another couple inches of rain cold fall before the warning expires.
Rainfall was heavy at times during the morning commute, as drivers discovered many puddles on highways and water flowing in and over the travel lanes.
A retaining wall washed out on Meadowlark Road, causing the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to switch to remote learning for students at Meadowlark Middle and Elementary schools.
Mud and water from an apartment construction site on the west side of Meadowlark Road, across from the schools, washed into the roadway.
Police said the road could be closed for hours. Construction workers brought heavy equipment in and were using it to clear mud and other debris from the water-covered roadway.
The area around Brunson Elementary School also flooded, so that school is also on remote learning Thursday.
Police were kept busy responding to reports of water-covered roadways, with problems reported near the intersection of Yadkinville and Reynolda roads, University Parkway near Coliseum Drive, the intersection of Motor Road and
The flash flood warning was slated to end at 10:15 a.m. It has now been extended to 4 p.m.
This story will be updated.
