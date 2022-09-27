Heavy rains, strong winds expected in Triad. Remnants of Hurricane Ian 'will be uncomfortable,' meteorologist says.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will likely bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Triad Friday night into Saturday, forecasters say.

The storm will likely be downgraded to a tropical depression when it arrives in North Carolina, said Robert Beasley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.

"It's isn't going to be pleasant for anyone," Beasley said.

The storm will bring 2 to 5 inches of rain to Forsyth and Guilford counties, said Phil Badgett, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh. The wind will reach a sustained speed of 25 mph with gusts of 35 mph.

The storm will be affected by a strong high-pressure system moving over New England that will travel down the Eastern seaboard to North Carolina, Badgett said.

Those conditions will push the storm northwest and will likely produce temperatures Friday night into Saturday in the 50s in central North Carolina, he said.

"It will be uncomfortable to be outside, especially if you are going to watch a football game," Badgett said.

The forecast for Friday and Saturday in Forsyth and Guilford counties calls for a 40-80% chance of rain in both areas with high temperatures from 63 degrees to 66 degrees.

The forecast for Friday and Saturday nights calls for a 70% chance of rain in Winston-Salem and Greensboro with low temperatures ranging from 55-57 degrees.

Administrators with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have moved the East Forsyth-Mount Tabor football game to Thursday, with all games previously scheduled for Friday now taking place before the storm is expected to hit Forsyth County.

East Forsyth will play at Mount Tabor at 7 p.m. Thursday.

That's the same time for most other high school games, including Community School of Davidson at Carver, Reagan at Davie, Reynolds at Parkland, High Point Andrews at North Forsyth, West Forsyth at Glenn and Reidsville at Walkertown.

Southern Guilford plays at Atkins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Mountain Island Charter School will play at Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful announced that its annual Big Sweep cleanup of local waterways, planned originally for Saturday, will be postponed to Oct. 8 because of the threat of rain from the storm.

Officials said that if the storm produces rising waters, participants would be at risk.