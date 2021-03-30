"Hege' bill clears first House committee step; executive powers bill heads to House floor

The bills do not name Hege, the Republican sheriff of Davidson County from 1994 until he resigned in 2004. His name was not cited during Tuesday's committee debate.

However, Hege is apparently the only sheriff candidate in recent memory whom the bills would affect. He pleaded guilty in 2004 to two felony counts of obstruction of justice after facing 15 felony counts.

The bills would mandate that any candidate for sheriff disclose all felony convictions, including expunged convictions, when filing to run for office.

The bills would bar anyone with a felony conviction, even with an expunction, from being an eligible candidate. The legislation allows an exemption for an unconditional pardon based on innocence.

An amendment was submitted, but failed, that would have allowed for the expungement exemption.

A potential candidate who fails to file the felony disclosure would not be allowed to have their name on the ballot. Any votes for the candidate would not be counted.

County commissioners would be prohibited from appointing an interim sheriff with a felony conviction, including expunged convictions.