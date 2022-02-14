Help for victims of fertilizer plant fire could include lost wages in addition to hotel, food expenses

But Adams suggested there are other costs people will need help covering, including checking for hazardous substances in houses and even mental health counseling.

"There are people who have told me they don't feel safe inside their houses right now" because they're scared that the surfaces inside their homes may have received contamination, Adams said.

"It is incumbent on government to help its citizens in a time of crisis," Adams said, adding that many of those affected are "people who live paycheck to paycheck" who are "mostly black and brown."

Between now and Monday, Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney will be leading a city effort to develop the guidelines on spending the $1 in relief money.

Toney told council members during committee that the biggest needs citizens are bringing to the city so far are requests for help paying hotel bills and making up for lost wages.

Clark said after the meeting that he would take the unusual step of making a "no consideration" motion if the guidelines are not specific about how the money will be distributed. Such a motion can only postpone action at best, but it showed Clark's worry that the city needs to be careful on what kind of precedent it sets.