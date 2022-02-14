Help for victims of fertilizer plant fire could include lost wages in addition to hotel, food expenses

Hotel bills? Food? Lost wages?
The Winston-Salem City Council is expected to decide on Monday on a plan to spend up to $1 million from city cash reserves to help residents who were affected by the big plant fire at the Winston Weaver Co. on Jan. 31, but the details could create some heat.
The council's Finance Committee on Monday approved sending a $1 million spending request to the full council, with a warning from Council Member Robert Clark that he will use a parliamentary maneuver to postpone the vote if the plan doesn't have a complete set of guidelines on who can get the money and what qualifies for help.
"My concern with this is that everyone is treated fairly," said Clark, who chairs the Finance Committee. "This could be a tremendous precedent-setting item. For example, most of the people who did not work for three or four days do not live in this area. There are probably a thousand people who work in those businesses ... that were closed."
The plant fire caused the city to put in place a voluntary evacuation zone that had businesses closing and people leaving their homes, although city officials still don't know how many people were affected.
Council Member D.D. Adams has requested $1 million to help people who live within the one-mile evacuation zone cover expenses such as meals and hotel rooms they had to occupy while they were out of their houses.
But Adams suggested there are other costs people will need help covering, including checking for hazardous substances in houses and even mental health counseling.
"There are people who have told me they don't feel safe inside their houses right now" because they're scared that the surfaces inside their homes may have received contamination, Adams said.
"It is incumbent on government to help its citizens in a time of crisis," Adams said, adding that many of those affected are "people who live paycheck to paycheck" who are "mostly black and brown."
Between now and Monday, Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney will be leading a city effort to develop the guidelines on spending the $1 in relief money.
Toney told council members during committee that the biggest needs citizens are bringing to the city so far are requests for help paying hotel bills and making up for lost wages.
Clark said after the meeting that he would take the unusual step of making a "no consideration" motion if the guidelines are not specific about how the money will be distributed. Such a motion can only postpone action at best, but it showed Clark's worry that the city needs to be careful on what kind of precedent it sets.
"I think we will have a plan" on Monday, Clark predicted, while sticking with his threat. "We need to be sure what we say we will cover, because what we do today, we will do tomorrow."
Three members of the Finance Committee, Adams and council members Jeff MacIntosh and James Taylor, voted in favor of the $1 million motion, but Clark abstained, saying he wants to wait for the details on Monday.
Council Member Annette Scippio, sitting in on the committee, said the city needs to look at helping businesses that took a hit from closure, and Mayor Allen Joines, also present, said small businesses in particular often don't have insurance that would cover such unexpected business closures.
But Angela Carmon, the city attorney, said that helping businesses impacted by the evacuation is something likely not allowed by general statutes. And even aid given to people who were temporarily put out of work would have to be tailored to help only those who make moderate or low wages, she said.
"They will still have to be a city resident," Carmon said.
It was not clear how much support exists on the council for paying lost wages, as opposed to hotel bills.
MacIntosh said the city needs to work with the N.C. General Assembly "to try to get some of this money back," and needs to take steps to figure out how to prevent similar fires in the future.
The Weaver plant had no sprinkler system, which was not required under the building code in effect when the plant was built.
"I have a feeling that this is not the only place where dangerous chemicals are stored, and we can't do anything about it," MacIntosh said. But MacIntosh also said the $1 million from the city "needs to be carefully controlled" because "this will be a precedent."
"We need to be fairly narrow about what circumstances ... will be be the financial aid for, if no other relief can be sought from the state or federal governments. I want us to be very careful about that."
