Finding North Carolinians to fill vacancies within at least 20 state government agencies — some at between five- and 10-year highs — is at the heart of an employment collaboration between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and bipartisan bills in both legislative chambers.

Some agencies have had more than 1,000 job positions open since July 2021, according to the state Office of Human Resources.

For example, the state Department of Health and Human Services had nearly 1,100 jobs vacant in December. North Carolina started the 2022-23 school year with more than 11,000 public school openings, while the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality has a 20% vacancy rate.

Last week, Cooper issued Executive Order No. 278, which directs the Office of State Human Resources, in coordination with Cabinet agencies, “to take a series of steps to help more people with relevant work experience and skills to get state jobs without an academic degree.”

Cooper said the order “comes at a time when many state agencies continue to face challenges recruiting and retaining the skilled workforce essential to ensuring North Carolinians have safe, effective and efficient government programs and services. You don’t necessarily need to have a degree to be great at your job, and North Carolina is in need of talented people who can get things done.”

Legislative effort

Meanwhile, bipartisan Senate Bill 239, entitled “Reduce barriers to state employment,” advanced last week to the gatekeeper Rules and Operations committee.

“We believe the governor is in lockstep with this legislation,” state Sen. Kevin Corbin, a Republican representing Chowan and SB 239’s primary sponsor, said last week. “There are other states that have done this, including Maryland and Pennsylvania, and done across party lines there as well.”

Corbin said he was asked by officials with the State Employees Association of North Carolina whether SB 239 was an attempt at not providing raises to current or future state employees.

The legislation, Corbin said, “has nothing to do with raises, nor do I intend for it to be, but everything to do with getting qualified people to state jobs and opening up these jobs for more people.”

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said that with the House majority leader as the primary sponsor, “this bill will likely have very little difficulty passing the House. I cannot speak to the Senate, but we know we have an acute shortage of workers in many state agencies and positions have become difficult to fill. Many of them do not need a four-year college degree, and this bill recognizes that fact.”

Cooper’s executive order requires that a statement be added to state job postings clarifying that directly related experience can serve as a substitute to education for most state jobs.

Meanwhile, the Office of State Human Resources and state Cabinet agencies are being asked to review job classifications that do not currently allow experience to substitute for education “to determine whether a degree is actually required to do the work.”

“We want more qualified candidates to apply for positions across state government,” said Barbara Gibson, the state’s Human Resources director. “People who have been working in a similar role successfully for years should be on equal footing with applicants with academic degrees.”

Cooper is encouraging local governments to take a similar approach in reviewing their human resources policies to eliminate unnecessary barriers to employment.

According to Cooper’s news release, there are at least 1,400 permanent and temporary jobs posted on the State of North Carolina Careers portal at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina.

Interested candidates can create an online profile in the system, and then apply directly for positions. Email alerts can be set for job categories, locations and other factors, including remote or hybrid work schedules.

Why it’s happening

The NC Budget & Tax Center, an affiliate of the left-leaning North Carolina Justice Center, has been citing for several years the challenge of hiring and retaining state employees, in particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced in March 2020.

Logan Rockefeller Harris, a senior policy analyst with the center, said the lack of significant pay raises for state employees “is a dark cloud created by our state legislature.”

“It’s a failure to ensure that public servants’ pay keeps up with inflation, which means that North Carolina has continued losing state employees that provide the key services our communities need,” Harris said.

As a result, Harris said, North Carolina has lost thousands of state employees since October.

“We’re not seeing the same losses in the private sector, local government or federal government — which have all added jobs over the past year,” Harris said. “This indicates that this problem stems directly from the policy choices made in Raleigh not to adequately raise employee pay and instead to divert over $4.1 billion into reserves.”

Although the executive order won’t resolve the state government vacancy challenges by itself, “it does signal positive hiring behaviors,” said John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies, a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

“There are many qualified individuals in all walks of life who have the skills and experiences needed to succeed in many jobs even if they lack a particular formal educational credential,” Quinterno said. “Taking a more holistic view of an applicant may involve more work, but it can broaden the candidate pool.”

Quinterno said that “too often, hiring requirements requiring possession of a particular educational credential serve to exclude applicants and narrow the pool. This also can result in a potential candidate pool that is less diverse and representative than the state’s population as a whole.

“In many ways, what Gov. Cooper is doing with this executive order is requiring state agencies to model positive, progressive hiring practices — practices that other sectors likely should adopt themselves.”

The state government effort is coming when some economists are projected a cooling of employer hiring trends over the next six to nine months.

Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State, said that the effort to broaden the reach of state government is a good step.

“But, the bottom line is, with such a tight job market, pay and benefits are the biggest factors in attracting applicants.”