Forsyth County will begin hiring employees over the next couple weeks to staff its animal shelter on Sturmer Park Circle, as it moves toward resuming control of the shelter on April 1.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Thursday to budget $664,345 for operation of the shelter through June 30, the end of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The county will staff the shelter with 15 employees, including four employees transferred from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and 11 new hires.

For people interested in animal adoptions, the time period to watch will be March 30 to April 4. That’s when the shelter will be closed to the public while shelter operations are switched from the Forsyth Humane Society to the county.

The Humane Society began running the shelter in 2018, but filed notice with the county last fall that it was ending shelter operations. The Humane Society said it needed more money from the county to operate the shelter. Negotiations between county and Humane Society officials failed to reach agreement.

Despite that, both county officials and Mark Neff, the chief executive of the Humane Society, are saying that the transition is being handled smoothly and cooperatively.

“The Forsyth Humane Society wants what is best for the animals,” Neff said in a Thursday telephone interview. “We will continue to be partners. We need them to be successful, and so as an organization we will offer any assistance we can to achieve that.”

Deputy County Manager Damon Sanders-Pratt said cooperation between the county-run shelter and the Humane Society and other animal welfare groups would include free transfers of animals to organizations that want to help get the animals adopted.

Sanders-Pratt said the county will be using the same software platform as the Humane Society and other groups to advertise animals available for adoption.

“That way, transfers between organizations are easier, and our animal welfare partners will be able to see animals in our facility,” Sanders-Pratt said. “We’ll have more eyes on the animal. For us, adoption out of our shelter, transfers to another organization or redemption to an owner are all positive outcomes.”

During the Humane Society’s operation of the shelter, animal enforcement has been handled by the Animal Services division of the sheriff’s office. Four employees in that division will be transferring to the new county shelter operation.

Sanders-Pratt told county commissioners last week that the county needed to begin hiring employees and buying equipment and supplies in February to be ready for the transfer.

The Humane Society will be taking from the shelter some equipment and supplies that it owns, Sanders-Pratt said. County purchases will have to include medicine, straw and other things.

The county recently announced the hiring of Kirsten Briggs as the new animal services director, who will start work on Feb. 20.

The county will be staffing the shelter with people to take care of the animals, along with office workers and other staff. The jobs will include the position of rescue and adoption coordinator. While the Humane Society had augmented its services with veterinary staff, the county is not providing those positions. Sanders-Pratt said the Humane Society would be taking its veterinary equipment from the shelter as well.

“The board gave the Forsyth Humane Society $15,000 to upfit veterinary space (at the shelter),” Sanders-Pratt said. “If we want to have a vet, or encourage a vet to come there, that question may come up again.”

For the Humane Society, Neff said the transfer will reduce the staffing needs of the organization by 20 jobs, down to 27 positions based at its existing adoption center on Country Club Road.

Neff said that some employees have already left to find other work since they were notified about the downsizing that the end of the Sturmer Park shelter operation would create for the group. Employees who might want to stay and work for the county at the shelter are being told how to do that. Neff said he believes job losses will be “relatively low” overall.

Sanders-Pratt said he knows of at least one current shelter worker who is applying to work for the county, and added that the county will consider any other Humane Society employees who want to apply.

Commissioner Dave Plyler said during the recent discussion that he’s glad the county and Humane Society are working together as the group makes its exit from the shelter.

“Walking away from the agreement does not close the door with our partners, and they are still there if we need them,” Plyler said.