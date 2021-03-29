Help with mortgage, rent and utility payments available in Winston-Salem. City program designed to offset impact of COVID-19.

The city is opening applications for help with mortgage, rent and utility payments under a program that’s designed to offset the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The help is available to low-income city residents who are behind on their mortgage, rent or utility payments because of the pandemic.
A link to the application portal is posted at CityofWS.org/RUMA.
The announcement came about the same time the administration of President Joe Biden announced an extension of a Centers for Disease Control eviction moratorium to June 30. The moratorium had been set to expire Wednesday, March 31.
Winston-Salem officials said they have $1,238,277 available under the program, which is called RUMA (for Rent, Utility, Mortgage Assistance) and is paid for with federal dollars appropriated as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Of the city’s total amount, $738,064 is available for mortgage assistance and $500,064 is available for assistance with rent and utilities.
To be eligible for assistance, households:
Must have been affected by the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic;
Must have a household income that is 80% or less of the area median income, which varies by household size and is $53,400 for a family of four;
Must have lived in their house or apartment in Winston-Salem as their primary residence for at least three months;
Must be at least one month behind on their rent, mortgage, and utilities at the time of application; and
Have a person in the household who is named on a lease, mortgage or utility account.
Applying online is the fastest way to receive assistance. Residents without internet access can make an appointment to apply at one of three local agencies that are assisting the city in administering the program.
Households seeking mortgage help should contact Financial Pathways of the Piedmont at 336-896-1191.
Households seeking help with rent or utilities should contact Sunnyside Ministry at 336-724-7558 or HARRY Veteran Community Outreach Service at 336-725-3410.
Housing advocates have been expecting that the eviction moratorium would be extended, saying that it was too soon in the country’s economic recovery to let the ban lapse.
At the same time, housing advocates both here and elsewhere have complained that the moratorium hasn’t stopped a number of evictions from going forward.
“It is very difficult to get protection under the CDC moratorium,” said Dan Rose of the local group Housing Justice Now, which has been protesting ongoing evictions here during the pandemic.
Rose said city officials have been dragging their feet getting the rental help program going. He said the moratorium does not help enough people.
“It only covers certain kinds of evictions,” he said. “It requires that the tenant prove that they have eligibility. Landlords and their lawyers try to get around the moratorium by challenging whether tenants have the protection.”
Rose said a Wake Forest Law School study he’s helping with found that 47% of the eviction cases heard from September to December last year resulted in a judgment for the landlord, allowing them to carry out the eviction.
Diane Yentel, president of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, said she and others had pushed to make the ban’s protections automatic and universal.
“While the Biden administration is well aware of the shortcomings in the moratorium order that allow some evictions to proceed during the pandemic, the CDC director did not correct them,” Yentel said.
Landlords in several states have sued to scrap the order, arguing it was causing them financial hardship and infringing on their property rights.
There are at least six prominent lawsuits challenging the authority of the CDC ban. So far, three judges have sided with the ban and three have ruled against it, with all cases currently going through appeals. One judge in Memphis declared the CDC order unenforceable in the entire Western District of Tennessee.
“Though politically popular and well-intentioned, eviction moratoria push renters and their housing providers closer to the brink of financial ruin and jeopardize the stability of 40 million rental homes,” Bob Pinnegar, president & CEO of the National Apartment Association, said in a statement.
More information about Winston-Salem’s RUMA program, including required documents and FAQs, is available at CityofWS.org/RUMA.
The utility payments covered by the RUMA program can include electricity, water, sewer/wastewater, natural gas and propane.
The program offers counseling and financial case management for 90 days. Assistance may include past due, current or future assistance payments and households may receive up to six months of assistance.
A second program for low-income households behind on rent or utilities (but not mortgages) will be available April 5. Details for this program will be announced at a future date.
