Help with mortgage, rent and utility payments available in Winston-Salem. City program designed to offset impact of COVID-19.

Rose said city officials have been dragging their feet getting the rental help program going. He said the moratorium does not help enough people.

“It only covers certain kinds of evictions,” he said. “It requires that the tenant prove that they have eligibility. Landlords and their lawyers try to get around the moratorium by challenging whether tenants have the protection.”

Rose said a Wake Forest Law School study he’s helping with found that 47% of the eviction cases heard from September to December last year resulted in a judgment for the landlord, allowing them to carry out the eviction.

Diane Yentel, president of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, said she and others had pushed to make the ban’s protections automatic and universal.

“While the Biden administration is well aware of the shortcomings in the moratorium order that allow some evictions to proceed during the pandemic, the CDC director did not correct them,” Yentel said.

Landlords in several states have sued to scrap the order, arguing it was causing them financial hardship and infringing on their property rights.