Here are the authors headlining Bookmarks' Festival when it returns to Winston-Salem in September

Fifty authors will visit Winston-Salem for in-person events and 14 authors will participate virtually Sept. 23-26 for the 2021 Festival of Books & Authors, presented by Bookmarks.

Bookmarks, a literary arts nonprofit organization and independent bookstore, canceled the book festival in 2020 amid the uncertain times of COVID-19, but is bringing it back this fall for its 16th year.

The virtual festival authors’ events are something new for the book festival.

“This year, knowing that things will certainly be different, one whole venue will be virtual, prerecorded sessions,” said Jamie Rogers Southern, executive director of Bookmarks.

All prerecorded conversations will be done this summer, edited, then aired for the first time simultaneously on a screen at the festival and online.

The authors’ lineup for in-person appearances includes Wiley Cash, Reem Faruqi, Grady Hendrix, Kimberly Jones, Stephen Graham Jones, Kwame Mbalia, Linda Sue Park, Farrah Rochon, Yusef Salaam and Gilly Segal. Some of the virtual festival authors are Charlie Jane Anders, Ryka Aoki, T.J. Newman, Paul Rudnick and Catherynne M. Valente.