Here are the lanes closing for I-40 work in Winston-Salem and Forsyth

State highway officials say a busy week lies ahead for pavement and bridge rehab work on Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, starting on Sunday.

The lane closures will be during the night, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on the specified days. Highway officials said people driving during the construction times need to slow down and be mindful of crews working near open lanes.

State highway officials said the schedule is subject to adjustments based on the weather, but here is what they're planning:

On I-40 East:

• Sunday through Tuesday, the contractor is scheduled to close one of two lanes from east of Union Cross Road (mile marker 202) to the Guilford County line (mile marker 205).

• Monday through Thursday, the contractor is scheduled to close two of three lanes from the I-40/U.S. 421 split on the west side of Winston-Salem (mile marker 188) to east of Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 193).

On I-40 West:

• Sunday, the contractor is scheduled to close two of three lanes from west of U.S. 52 (mile marker 193) to west of Peters Creek Parkway (mile marker 191).