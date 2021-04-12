Here’s where money from the Biden spending bill could go in and around Winston-Salem

Assistant City Manager Damon Dequenne had a quick answer on Monday when asked whether roads, bridges, drainage or other infrastructure needs would top his wish list for proposed federal spending.
“All of them,” Dequenne said, noting that Winston-Salem is pretty much in the same boat with other cities across the country when it comes to needing more money for aging bridges and the like.
The White House released state-by-state breakdowns of spending needs for roads, bridges and other items on Monday, a part of the case the administration is making for a proposed $2.3 trillion spending package that would also have money for broadband, drinking water, clean energy, child care, education, housing, manufacturing retooling, job training and more.
What’s more, a major portion of the spending is earmarked to address racial disparities in the nation’s infrastructure.
The data for North Carolina included an estimate that each driver on average pays $500 a year in costs that arise because of driving on roads in poor repair.
The White House release doesn’t include specific projects, but sorts needs into broad categories. To see the list for North Carolina or any other state, go to tinyurl.com/3nh74wz2
Pat Ivey, a division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in the Forsyth area, said that there are plenty of state transportation projects he could recommend, but cautioned that it all depends on how the details get worked out.
“A lot of that depends on what the rules are and what is provided,” Ivey said. “When it comes to spending money on roads and bridges, there is never enough money to build or maintain either of those in North Carolina.”
If someone wants to pay for bridge replacement, Ivey’s got another bunch of recommendations for those:
“We know we are looking at a future project to replace the bridges where Country Club and Robinhood roads cross over Silas Creek Parkway,” Ivey said. “Both of those are on the list. The Salisbury Ridge Road over Peters Creek Parkway is one. We are looking at the not-too-distant future to replace the bridge that takes Kinnamon Road over I-40.”
What those bridges have in common is age: Ivey said they are all safe, but they’re over 50 years old.
“We are looking at the replacement of the Old 421 bridge over the Yadkin River, too,” Ivey said. “That is definitely a much older bridge.”
D.D. Adams, the council member for North Ward, said that increased Pre-K spending could come through parts of the legislation that target racial inequities, and which call for increased spending in disadvantaged communities.
“One of the most important jump-offs for any child is education,” Adams said, adding that money is also needed to provide training and education to the people who will be the educators.
The new spending “will help more African Americans get trained in job skills such as plumbers and electricians,” she said. “It will help minority businesses. It is economic development and opportunity for people who have for so long been left out of that and have not had the chance.”
Winston-Salem City Council member Jeff McIntosh said pedestrian safety issues are among those that need attention. The city has many miles of streets that were built without sidewalks.
“In the older neighborhoods, in West End, West Salem and on Patterson Avenue, they all have sidewalks,” McIntosh said. “Because we grew so rapidly in the 60s, 70s and 80s, we developed larger lots, the houses were spread out and developers were not required to install sidewalks. A sidewalk costs about $1,000 a foot, which adds up very quickly.”
Another need is in better stormwater drainage, MacIntosh said. Again, that’s because of the era in which so many parts of the city were constructed.
“There were no regulations until the mid-’90s,” MacIntosh said. “With everything built before then, there are real problems with how the runoff occurs.”
MacIntosh noted that one of the city’s long-standing needs in transportation is the lack of passenger rail service. That’s something Greensboro, Raleigh and Charlotte all have, but it has been decades since a passenger train picked up or dropped off anyone in Winston-Salem.
But MacIntosh doubted whether new federal spending might do much to help plan for the return of passenger rail:
“I think the money is going to be around what we can build now,” MacIntosh said.
