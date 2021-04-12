Here’s where money from the Biden spending bill could go in and around Winston-Salem

“A lot of that depends on what the rules are and what is provided,” Ivey said. “When it comes to spending money on roads and bridges, there is never enough money to build or maintain either of those in North Carolina.”

If someone wants to pay for bridge replacement, Ivey’s got another bunch of recommendations for those:

“We know we are looking at a future project to replace the bridges where Country Club and Robinhood roads cross over Silas Creek Parkway,” Ivey said. “Both of those are on the list. The Salisbury Ridge Road over Peters Creek Parkway is one. We are looking at the not-too-distant future to replace the bridge that takes Kinnamon Road over I-40.”

What those bridges have in common is age: Ivey said they are all safe, but they’re over 50 years old.

“We are looking at the replacement of the Old 421 bridge over the Yadkin River, too,” Ivey said. “That is definitely a much older bridge.”

D.D. Adams, the council member for North Ward, said that increased Pre-K spending could come through parts of the legislation that target racial inequities, and which call for increased spending in disadvantaged communities.