Fruit farmers in the Triad and across much of North Carolina are bracing for another round of sub-freezing temperatures that threaten to damage their early-blooming crops after record warmth in January and February.

“So far, we’re good,” Steve Robertson, who grows strawberries on his farm in King, said Friday.

About 10% of Robertson's berry crop was damaged when temperatures plunged into the 20s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights, the fourth-generation farmer said Thursday.

To protect the fragile plants, which were coaxed to bloom weeks early by the warmest first two months of a year ever recorded in the Triad, Robertson covered the fields overnight with large tarps.

Blossoms and small fruit that were touching the fabric were bitten by the freeze, he said, “but where they were underneath and there was an air gap, they’re still good.”

Now, Robertson and other growers of strawberries, blueberries, peaches and apples face a second March cold snap.

Temperatures in the region are expected to dip back into the 20s Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights, according to the National Weather Service.

“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the NWS Raleigh Office said in an advisory late Friday afternoon.

It’s a problem for farmers like Robertson because blooms represent the essential pollination stage of fruit development. But an especially warm February made some plants and trees think it was April or May, when they typically begin to flower — a trend expected to continue in the future as climate change makes a growing number of winter days feel more like spring.

“That’s just about the worst scenario you can have with a crop like strawberries because (the weather) is gonna fool them then there they go,” Robertson said. “They’re gonna be putting on blooms and then here we go, in reverse."

Sunday’s forecast calls for overnight lows of about 24 at the farm, which could prompt Robertson to rethink his approach to protecting the crop.

“You get down to the low 20s, they’re not going to do any good,” he said of the coverings, which cost about $2,000 an acre.

In that case, the strategy may shift to spraying water on the plants so they end up covered with a layer of insulating ice that keeps them near 32 degrees. But that’s a more labor intensive — and environmentally unfriendly — process.

“You might be running a pump and water for 15 or 16 hours,” Robertson explained. “That’s a lot of diesel fuel and a lot of water."

It’s the kind of delicate balance that farmers face, especially as climate change drives weather extremes and confuses nature.

“I don’t know,” Robertson said with a hint of exasperation. “Strawberries are great, but they’re just a nightmare. They’re just so hard to take care of.

“And everybody wonders why they cost so much.”