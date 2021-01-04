Here's how to get a COVID-19 vaccination if you're in Phase 1B

Officials stress that anyone who makes an appointment but can't keep it needs to cancel at least two hours in advance since the vaccine requires thawing out, which leaves a limited window for vaccination.

The current Phase 1A distribution is for health care workers caring for patients with COVID-19, individuals who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying, and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.

DHHS estimated that up to 951,000 individuals could receive vaccine doses in the first phase, which is expected to last for several weeks. More information is available at www.yourspotyourshot.nc.gov, including more details on Phases 1A and 1B.

The federal DHHS has formed a partnership with CVS Health and Walgreens to handle vaccination for most of the nation’s long-term care facilities. North Carolina's first round of doses for its long-term care facilities was scheduled to begin this week.

Phase 2 will cover adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness in the following order:

* Group 1: those ages 65 to 74 years regardless of medical condition or living situation;

* Group 2, anyone 16 to 64 with a medical condition that increases risk of severe disease from COVID-19.