Here's how to get a COVID-19 vaccination if you're in Phase 1B

Forsyth County residents eligible for Phase 1B of COVID vaccinations could begin receiving them as early as Wednesday from county health officials.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Phase 1B includes adults ages 75 years and older; health care and frontline essential workers ages 50 and up; and frontline and health care workers of any age regardless of whether they work directly with COVID-19 patients.
Eligible individuals are asked to call 336-703-2081 to make an appointment. County health officials expect high call volumes.
Essential frontline workers are first responders, including firefighters and police; education workers, including child care workers, teachers and support staff; manufacturing employees, corrections officers, public transit employees; grocery store workers; food and agricultural workers; and U.S. postal workers.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is relying on new federal definitions to determine who qualifies as an essential frontline worker.
The county is expected to administer the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses 28 days apart.
The Moderna vaccine, which doesn’t have to be stored in ultra-cold freezers, will be the primary vaccine used by county health departments, pharmacies and long-term care facilities.
Officials stress that anyone who makes an appointment but can't keep it needs to cancel at least two hours in advance since the vaccine requires thawing out, which leaves a limited window for vaccination.
The current Phase 1A distribution is for health care workers caring for patients with COVID-19, individuals who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying, and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.
DHHS estimated that up to 951,000 individuals could receive vaccine doses in the first phase, which is expected to last for several weeks. More information is available at www.yourspotyourshot.nc.gov, including more details on Phases 1A and 1B.
The federal DHHS has formed a partnership with CVS Health and Walgreens to handle vaccination for most of the nation’s long-term care facilities. North Carolina's first round of doses for its long-term care facilities was scheduled to begin this week.
Phase 2 will cover adults at high risk for exposure and at increased risk of severe illness in the following order:
* Group 1: those ages 65 to 74 years regardless of medical condition or living situation;
* Group 2, anyone 16 to 64 with a medical condition that increases risk of severe disease from COVID-19.
* Group 3: Anyone who is incarcerated or living in other close group living settings who has not already been vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function.
* Group 4: Essential workers as defined by the CDC who have not yet been vaccinated.
Phase Two is expected to cover between 1.18 and 1.5 million North Carolinians.
Phase Three will cover college, university and high school students ages 16 or older. Younger children will be vaccinated when it is approved for them.
It is expected to include between 574,000 and 767,000 individuals overall.
Phase Four will cover anyone else who wants a vaccine, or between 3.6 million and 4 million North Carolinians.
Forsyth health officials said the public will be notified about when the second and third phases will begin.
