Here's how you can get a COVID vaccine for your child

Family gatherings, particularly with older relatives, were additional motivation for getting Mela her first dose, according to her mom.

“It makes us feel a lot more comfortable gathering with some of our older relatives that we haven’t seen for a really long time,” Jessica Palakshappa said. “We don’t want to expose them to unnecessary risk.

“Knowing she is going to be protected is a huge relief. It’s going to be a good holiday season.”

Although Mela was too shy to speak, her parents said she has been encouraging her friends to get vaccinated when they have the chance so they can learn and play without having to wear a mask.

“We know that many families have been looking forward to this day for a long time,” said Alisa Starbuck, president of Brenner Children’s Hospital.

“We are so pleased to be the first to offer the vaccine to children, both locally and throughout our region, bringing us another step closer to ending this pandemic.”

Vaccination scheduling

Baptist, along with Novant Health Inc. and Forsyth Department of Public Health, have set their initial plans for vaccination appointments for the age group.