Here's how you can get a COVID vaccine for your child

A sense of peace washed over Dr. Deepak and Jessica Palakshappa on Wednesday as they watched their 5-year-old daughter, Mela, received her first kids’ dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Mela was one of the first Forsyth County children in the 5-to-11 age group to get the shot, serendipitous timing with a pediatric wellness visit to the Downtown Health Plaza in Winston-Salem.
The dose is about one-third of the strength of the adult version, and is given with smaller needles. These doses are free, as are shots for people ages 12 and older.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist officials projected that at least 10 children in that age group with previously scheduled appointments could have been vaccinated Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that Forsyth had an additional COVID-19 related death and 62 new cases.
The death is likely to be the first in the county for November.
Palakshappa, a general internal medicine specialist with Baptist, and his wife were pleased that federal health regulators accelerated the approval process for the Pfizer kids’ vaccine once it was demonstrated to be safe in a clinical trial of more than 3,000 children.
“We’re excited to be getting her vaccinated and feeling a sense of relief about her at school,” Deepak Palakshappa said.
Family gatherings, particularly with older relatives, were additional motivation for getting Mela her first dose, according to her mom.
“It makes us feel a lot more comfortable gathering with some of our older relatives that we haven’t seen for a really long time,” Jessica Palakshappa said. “We don’t want to expose them to unnecessary risk.
“Knowing she is going to be protected is a huge relief. It’s going to be a good holiday season.”
Although Mela was too shy to speak, her parents said she has been encouraging her friends to get vaccinated when they have the chance so they can learn and play without having to wear a mask.
“We know that many families have been looking forward to this day for a long time,” said Alisa Starbuck, president of Brenner Children’s Hospital.
“We are so pleased to be the first to offer the vaccine to children, both locally and throughout our region, bringing us another step closer to ending this pandemic.”
Vaccination scheduling
Baptist, along with Novant Health Inc. and Forsyth Department of Public Health, have set their initial plans for vaccination appointments for the age group.
There is no requirement to be a patient of the healthcare systems to obtain the vaccination.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift recommends parents have their child get their first dose in the next 10-14 days so that they can be fully vaccinated by Christmas.
Brenner Children’s Hospital and Baptist will begin scheduling appointments Thursday afternoon for the Downtown Health Plaza and four other pediatric primary clinics — two in Guilford County and one each in Davidson and Davie counties.
With an initial supply of 6,900 doses from DHHS, Baptist expects to have the Pfizer kids’ vaccines available at all 17 pediatric primary clinics by next week.
A list of locations, vaccine type and age availability can be found at www.wakehealth.edu/vaccine. Appointments can be scheduled online through myWakeHealth or by calling (336) 702-6843.
Novant said it will begin accepting appointments at 8 a.m. Thursday for its mass-vaccination site at Hanes Mall. Vaccinations are available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
Novant cautioned that Pfizer kids’ vaccine availability may vary due to initial supply and demand.
Select Novant pediatric and family medicine clinic will offer appointments through a MyChart account or at GetVaccinated.org.
The county health department will be scheduling appointments at 5 p.m. Friday at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 582-0800 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Vaccinations will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the department, 799 N. Highland Ave.
Vaccination clinic hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except Thursday, which is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday hours normally are 9 a.m. to noon, but the hours for Nov. 20 will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
5 to 11 expectations
Swift has estimated that about 20,000 of the 35,500 children ages 5 to 11 in the county would get fully vaccinated once the Pfizer vaccine is approved for them
Nikki Nissen, Novant’s chief nursing officer, said she is confident that there will be vaccination participation at or exceeding Swift’s projections based on 12- to 17-year-old vaccination levels.
Nissen said she does not expect parents who have gotten the vaccination for a 12- to 17-year-old child to be hesitant for their child in the 5-11 age range.
“I think those parents are the ones who are highly interested in getting that next group of children in the home vaccinated,” Nissen said.
The challenge, as it has been with other age groups, is encouraging vaccination among parents who are hesitant after the initial surge in demand.
Nissen said Novant “is doing a lot of education and preparation” for providing the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11.
“Everyone has to decide for themselves whether it is appropriate to move forward with the vaccine,” Nissen said.
“I would encourage anyone who has questions to reach out to someone in health care they trust.”
Vaccination details
All Pfizer vaccine doses are provided three weeks apart, with the systems and health department planning to schedule the appointment for the second dose when the first dose is administered.
Parental consent is required for the children to be vaccinated after the state legislature passed a law that requires written consent from a parent or guardian for a minor to receive a vaccine that has been granted an emergency use authorization and is not fully approved by the FDA.
"Children are vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus just like everyone else," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary said in a statement Wednesday after authorizing the Pfizer kids’ vaccine in North Carolina.
"The authorization of the Pfizer vaccine provides a safe, tested way to protect them from serious illness and provide healthier, happier experiences in and outside of the classroom."
Pediatric cases of COVID-19 have gone up by about 240% in the United States since the delta variant surge began in early July, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday.
The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both determined there were no safety concerns or serious side effects noted in the Pfizer clinical trials for the age group.
Temporary side effects for those ages 5 to 11 are similar to older kids and adults, which may include a sore arm, headache and being tired or achy for a day or so.
"Getting school-age kids vaccinated will help keep them safe to play sports, attend events, be with friends and do all of the other things kids love to do that they may currently be missing out on," Cohen said.
Local and state COVID-19 update
Forsyth has had 52,071 cases of the virus and 567 related deaths since daily counts began in mid-March 2020.
Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.
By contrast, as of noon Wednesday, Forsyth had averaged 64 new cases per day over the most recent two-week period.
DHHS reported 1,777 new cases Wednesday, compared with 1,214 on Tuesday, 1,096 on Monday and 1,682 on Sunday.
There were 61 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
DHHS listed 1,194 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Wednesday, down 20 from Tuesday’s report.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 279 COVID-19 patients, up 48 from Tuesday’s report.
DHHS said 67% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or 5.4 million with the two-dose regimen and 436,934 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Wednesday, 215,523 Forsyth residents — or 56% of all residents — are fully vaccinated. Among adults, 68% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated.
