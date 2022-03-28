Here's to Zoey, the lapdog wannabe. Monday morning, our faithful alarm didn't sound.

It feels indulgent, a little bit lazy even, to start a week writing about a pet.

There’s a war raging that threatens to engulf the western world, another overheated primary season percolating and the usual machinations of governments, local and state, to observe.

Plus, the usual beginning-of-week stack of mail — e- and voice — was sitting in electronic queues, as always.

And yet all I could manage to think about Monday was a dog named Zoey.

Zoey, our family's dog, died Saturday morning. She had her breakfast, took her early constitutional, then settled back into that sunny spot at the foot of a bed she could never be dissuaded from claiming.

She then died suddenly, at home, happy, well-fed and warm.

I hope she wasn’t scared and that her death was painless and peaceful.

Given an option, years from now, I'd choose something similar. We all might.

Patient and reliable

Zoey was a 75-pound Black Lab-God-knows-what lap dog that we never had the heart to kick off the bed.

Like a lot of the best dogs, she was adopted. Zoey came to her new home during a rough patch. And without even knowing it, she was at first a healer and then an adhesive because she helped bridge the early awkwardness of blended family.

To us, that was amazing. For everyone else, that’s ordinary, pedestrian even, as fully 70% of American households — 90.5 million families — revolve around pets.

Plenty of us identify as either dog or cat people, and that’s lovely. And crossovers do exist that have both, which is also fine. The moral of the story is never fully trust someone who doesn’t like friends with four legs.

I’m a dog guy, the bigger and more mutt-ly the better, especially if they like tug-of-war and wrestling. Other people prefer the wee ones who sit in laps.

Zoey, especially during winters as her muzzle began to fleck with gray, thought she was both.

She was also our morning alarm.

And when she wasn't there Monday, it set the tone for the rest of the day, feeling behind and lost trying to catch up.

No Zoey

I didn’t hear that second alarm, either — the clink-clank of leash and leader when my wife rehangs them after the early walk.

Any other Monday, I’d be thinking about taxes or zoning matters, interviews done, those needing transcription or scheduling, writing and — no lie for a pen-and-paper guy — producing content and/or videos for a brave new 21st-century media landscape into which I'm bumbling.

But not Monday.

Indulgent though it may be, all I could think about was a 75-pound lapdog wannabe who loved her people, hated other dogs, zealously guarded our home and wanted nothing more than to be close to us.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.