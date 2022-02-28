 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here's when to get your free mulch from Winston-Salem
0 Comments
top story

Here's when to get your free mulch from Winston-Salem

  • 0
Leaf Mulch

A bulldozer scoops leaves into windrows at the Forum 52 Yardwaste Facility as a first step toward becoming leaf mulch.

 David Rolfe/Journal

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities has announced dates for its annual free leaf mulch pickup.

The mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15, 16, 23, 30, and May 7 at the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Drive in the Forum 52 Business Park off Forum Parkway in Rural Hall. 

"All loads must be fully covered before leaving the site. If you do not bring a tarp or cover, your vehicle will not be loaded," said the division.

The mulch is only for homeowners in cars and pickup trucks with or without trailers. Large vehicles over one ton will not be allowed to receive mulch under any circumstances. All loads must be fully covered before leaving the site. If you do not bring a tarp or cover, your vehicle will not be loaded.

336-727-7308

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians continue to flee across border into Poland

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.
Crime

Former Forsyth minister said stress from COVID-19 pandemic led him down dark path to child pornography.

A Forsyth County minister was convicted Wednesday of 13 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. T Elliott Welch, former senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Stanleyville, told a judge that the stress, anxiety and isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic led him down a dark path toward child pornography; he said he didn't know how to handle things when the pandemic shut down churches like the one he led and he had a much more difficult time finding ways to help the church's members. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert