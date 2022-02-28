Here's when to get your free mulch from Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities has announced dates for its annual free leaf mulch pickup.
The mulch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15, 16, 23, 30, and May 7 at the Forum 52 Yard Waste Facility, 180 Northstar Drive in the Forum 52 Business Park off Forum Parkway in Rural Hall.
"All loads must be fully covered before leaving the site. If you do not bring a tarp or cover, your vehicle will not be loaded," said the division.
The mulch is only for homeowners in cars and pickup trucks with or without trailers. Large vehicles over one ton will not be allowed to receive mulch under any circumstances. All loads must be fully covered before leaving the site. If you do not bring a tarp or cover, your vehicle will not be loaded.
