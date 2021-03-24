Here's where Wake Forest medical school will build in Charlotte

Atrium Health said Wednesday it has chosen a 20-acre midtown site for the location of the Wake Forest School of Medicine campus in Charlotte.
The campus has been the linchpin behind Atrium's decision to acquire Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in October.
Eugene Woods, Atrium's president, said the campus will be at the corner of Baxter and South McDowell streets adjacent to Interstate 77. It will be about a 10-minute walk from the main Atrium Health hospital campus in Charlotte.
Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist and the medical school dean, said Wednesday that construction will begin in the first quarter of 2022, and the campus is scheduled to be ready for the class of 2024.
Atrium has not disclosed how much it will spend on the medical school, but it is expected to include third-party groups operating on or near a mixed-use campus.
“Through our partnership with Wake Forest School of Medicine, today we fulfill a long-held desire for Charlotte to have a four-year medical school that will usher in a brand new era of healthcare education, innovation and social impact,” Woods said.
“The significant investments we are making will not only enrich countless lives as we train the next generation of top-tier clinicians but will also be a pivotal economic driver that will propel us forward as we emerge from the pandemic, stronger than ever.”
Freischlag said there are 45 third- and fourth-year students already in Charlotte. There are plans to start the class of 2024 with 48 students and a goal of up to 100 students in future classes.
Fresichlag said Wake Forest's medical school already is benefiting from the future Charlotte presence.
She cited as an example that the medical school "had the highest number of applicants this year — more than 11,000 for 145 slots."
In February, Atrium unveiled illustrations of the planned campus, which is to feature a seven-story main building, a large tower and a fountain area.
Filling a gap
Charlotte is the largest city in the U.S. without a four-year medical school, and the school has been long been a goal of Charlotte civic and elected officials.
The Charlotte Observer reported in February that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to changes in some infrastructure and operational plans.
For example, Woods has noted that Atrium is developing telehealth strategies and simulation training for students.
In August, Woods cited a study conducted by Pittsburgh health-care consultant Tripp Umbach that estimated the Charlotte medical school "could help generate more than 20,000 high-paying jobs and have a $2.5 billion economic impact" by 2040.
Woods said the medical school could have 1,600 educators and 3,200 “learners.”
"Together, we will create a 'Silicon Valley for Healthcare,' where innovation meets broad clinical expertise," the presentation said.
Local concerns
In Winston-Salem, concerns have cropped up that the Charlotte medical school could draw resources from the Winston-Salem campus or even lure the medical school itself from Winston-Salem.
Freischlag said on April 10, 2019, that she and the majority of the existing medical school faculty would remain in Winston-Salem.
Freischlag said the Charlotte campus "will provide our students the perfect mix of expertise."
"With the latest technology, whether students are learning in Winston-Salem or this new, second campus, their immersive experience will be second to none.
"In addition to having the opportunity to learn from some of the finest minds in academia and take part in life-changing research, Wake Forest School of Medicine students and residents will have easy access to the renowned experts practicing at our combined world-class service lines across multiple specialties.”
Wake Forest Baptist’s physical infrastructure in Winston-Salem is expected to remain mostly unchanged, and the combined Atrium is projected to expand in the downtown Innovation Quarter.
Local Atrium investment
Atrium Health has said it will invest $3.4 billion in Wake Forest Baptist and its communities over the next 10 years.
Atrium committed to $2.8 billion for improved facilities, including the construction of a new care tower at the main Wake Forest Baptist campus and an eye institute in the southern district of Innovation Quarter.
The tower would house an emergency department, operating rooms and intensive care unit and would be built on the main Ardmore campus atop an existing parking deck.
On March 16, Wake Forest Baptist disclosed plans to build a new Brenner Children’s Hospital outpatient center, representing an investment of at least $30 million.
A site for the proposed 45,000- to 50,000-square-foot multi-level building has not been determined in the Triad.
The children’s outpatient center will offer pediatric clinics and services, including more than a dozen specialties and subspecialties, along with imaging, an on-site lab and pharmacy services.
