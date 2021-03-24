Here's where Wake Forest medical school will build in Charlotte

Atrium Health said Wednesday it has chosen a 20-acre midtown site for the location of the Wake Forest School of Medicine campus in Charlotte.

The campus has been the linchpin behind Atrium's decision to acquire Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in October.

Eugene Woods, Atrium's president, said the campus will be at the corner of Baxter and South McDowell streets adjacent to Interstate 77. It will be about a 10-minute walk from the main Atrium Health hospital campus in Charlotte.

Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, chief executive of Wake Forest Baptist and the medical school dean, said Wednesday that construction will begin in the first quarter of 2022, and the campus is scheduled to be ready for the class of 2024.

Atrium has not disclosed how much it will spend on the medical school, but it is expected to include third-party groups operating on or near a mixed-use campus.

“Through our partnership with Wake Forest School of Medicine, today we fulfill a long-held desire for Charlotte to have a four-year medical school that will usher in a brand new era of healthcare education, innovation and social impact,” Woods said.