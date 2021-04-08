Here's where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine, no appointment necessary

All adults in North Carolina can get vaccinated for COVID-19.
As a result, local vaccine providers are adjusting for an expected surge in people wanting vaccinations by allowing walk-ins at their sites.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is offering first doses on a walk-in basis from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building at 414 Deacon Blvd.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that the department had 3,000 first doses available for Wednesday and Thursday. Appointments can be set up at other times with the health department at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 360-5260.
Individuals are not required to get COVID-19 vaccine in their home county.
The Yadkin County Public Health Department is accepting walk-ins at its first-dose vaccination clinic from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The clinic is being held at 624 W. Main St. in Yadkinville, the former Hoots Memorial/Yadkin Valley Community hospital site.
The Pfizer vaccine is being used by the department. Individuals with appointments will be vaccinated first.
Appointments can be made at www.yadkincountync.gov/vaccine or by calling 336-849-7950.
Novant Health Inc. is offering walk-in options at Saturday's community events at the Anderson Center on the Winston-Salem State University campus.
The clinic is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with walk-in slots available between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Some of the doses come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccination site at Greensboro’s Four Seasons Town Center. About 600 doses will be given at the event.
Novant said the clinics will use the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. Appointments can be made at bit.ly/WSSU3 for the Pfizer vaccine and bit.ly/WSSU4 for the J&J vaccine.
Saturday’s joint mass-vaccination events still require vaccination appointments. They will be held at Novant’s Hanes Mall site and the Fairgrounds. The health department, Novant and Wake Forest Baptist Health are providing about 7,500 J&J doses.
Appointments can be made for the fairgrounds at beatcovid.wakehealth.edu/preregistrationWSFG410.cfm and at www.GetVaccinated.org for Hanes Mall.
Swift said that, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, appointments had been taken for about half of the doses available at the mass-vaccination events.
