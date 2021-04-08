Here's where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine, no appointment necessary

All adults in North Carolina can get vaccinated for COVID-19.

As a result, local vaccine providers are adjusting for an expected surge in people wanting vaccinations by allowing walk-ins at their sites.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is offering first doses on a walk-in basis from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building at 414 Deacon Blvd.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that the department had 3,000 first doses available for Wednesday and Thursday. Appointments can be set up at other times with the health department at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 360-5260.

Individuals are not required to get COVID-19 vaccine in their home county.

The Yadkin County Public Health Department is accepting walk-ins at its first-dose vaccination clinic from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The clinic is being held at 624 W. Main St. in Yadkinville, the former Hoots Memorial/Yadkin Valley Community hospital site.

The Pfizer vaccine is being used by the department. Individuals with appointments will be vaccinated first.