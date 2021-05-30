 Skip to main content
High Point man accused of shooting at a group of people in Burlington
BURLINGTON — Authorities have arrested a High Point man accused of shooting at a group of people Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the Burlington Police Department.

At 12:54 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 1000 block of Tucker Street. The male suspect, later identified as Xzavier Dante-Alexander Phifer, then fled the scene in a white Mazda.

Phifer, 23, was quickly apprehended at the intersection of Tucker Street and Maple Avenue. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a .22 rifle along with numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana, according to the release.

No one was injured in the incident.

Phifer was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, going armed to the terror of the public and discharging a firearm in city limits, according to the release. He was given $1,000 unsecured bail.

$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem
$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem

In 2016, Patrick Nolan, a former teacher assistant at Lowrance Middle School, was convicted of sexually assaulting a student with Down's Syndrome. The student and his parents sued Nolan and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board. Now, a $450,000 settlement has been reached, and a Forsyth County judge will consider approving it next week. 

