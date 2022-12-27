 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High Point man charged with murder in shooting death of stepfather

A 21-year-old High Point man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of his stepfather, High Point police said.

Officers were called to a house in the 2700 block of Westgate Drive about 10:30 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting.

Investigators found Keith Brown, 40, had died as the result of a gunshot wound. According to a news release prepared by police, the men had been arguing before the shooting.

Tyshaune Bethea, 21, was charged with second-degree murder. Bethea is being held at the Guilford County Detention Center.

