The family of an elderly High Point man killed in a golf cart accident at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist on April 14 is pursuing claims against the hospital, an attorney for the family members said.

Gary York Kirkman, 87, died on the evening of April 16. That was more than two days after a hospital golf cart with no one in control crashed into him as he sat on a bench beside his wife in the valet parking pick-up and drop-off area on the south side of the hospital, Kirkman’s son said.

“It broke both his legs,” son Timothy Kirkman said. “It put a big gash in his left leg.”

Attorney Adam Linett of Greensboro is pursuing a wrongful death claim on behalf of the family of Gary Kirkman, and a personal injury claim for Kirkman’s wife, Ruth Kirkman, who suffered bruising and possibly other complications, the son said.

It isn’t clear why no one was at the controls of the golf cart or how it went into motion. The hospital uses the golf carts to shuttle patients between various buildings on the big hospital campus.

Son Timothy Kirkman said he had driven his parents from High Point to Winston-Salem that Friday morning for the appointment his mother has every three months for a health condition. He dropped them off for the appointment and waited for them to call.

“Dad had just called me and told me they were ready for me to come back and pick them up,” he said. The son drove into the valet parking area, which is under Janeway Tower on the south side of the main hospital campus. The drive enters the valet area and makes a loop to exit back onto Queen Street.

“I got halfway down in the curve and I heard a crash and glass breaking,” the son said. “I had traffic all in front and behind ... I did not actually see the accident.”

The son saw the aftermath, as medical staffers and security people rushed over to help his father. From his mother, Timothy Kirkman said, he learned what had happened.

“The cart was probably 20 feet away from where they were sitting on the bench,” he said. “Mom said she saw it taking off, but she thought somebody was going to stop the thing. It was coming right at them. She just happened to move her legs out of the way so it wouldn’t crush her legs.”

When the cart struck Gary Kirkman in the legs, it flipped the bench he was sitting on backwards and his back struck and broke a glass window behind him, the son said, repeating what his mother later told him.

“His legs were hanging over the bench when I got there,” Timothy Kirkman said. “He lost I don’t know how much blood. The sidewalk was covered with blood.”

The son said his father was taken to the emergency room to stop the bleeding, and then taken immediately into surgery. Admitted to the hospital, Gary Kirkman was scheduled to have another operation on Monday or Tuesday, the son said, if his vital signs improved.

Timothy Kirkman had a feeling that his dad wasn’t coming out of the hospital alive.

“He knew that me and mom were up there,” the son said. “He couldn’t talk but he could hear us. That was just until early Sunday morning. After that, he was out of it.”

According to the death certificate, Gary Kirkman died at 7:06 p.m. on April 16, of complications resulting from his broken legs.

When the accident occurred, Atrium said three people were injured and that one of the three died. Son Timothy Kirkman said the third person injured was a man who was possibly in a wheelchair near his father and mother, but Kirkman said he did not know the man’s name or the extent of his injuries. Atrium said at the time that the third victim was treated and released from the hospital.

Kirkman said a woman who works for Atrium saw the accident happen and was “all shook up.” He said the hospital security team put red tape around the golf cart and quickly removed it.

In the aftermath of the accident, the hospital released little information and did not reveal the name of the man who died.

A hospital spokesman said Atrium had reached out to the family of the man who died to express “deepest condolences.” The hospital also said it would conduct a thorough investigation to find out how the accident occurred and to make sure it does not happen again.

Contacted again on Wednesday, Atrium officials said they had no further comment.

No lawsuit has been filed in the case. Linett said that “at the appropriate time, he and the family will be reaching out” to the hospital.

Timothy Kirkman said his father had been retired for many years, and had worked as a substitute teacher for the Guilford County schools system until his retirement. Before that, he worked in the personnel departments of some companies and kept books.

Timothy Kirkman is the couple’s only son. He said that his dad was close to his 13-year-old Shih Tzu named Asta.

“That’s his dog,” the son said. “He has been whining some at night. He lays on the bed where dad used to sleep and puts his head up on the pillow.”

What Kirkman wants to do is look at any video footage the hospital has that might show more about what happened.

“I want to see the video of it and actually see if the driver did put the brakes on that thing,” he said. “I know how those brakes work.”

An online obituary posting at Cumby Funeral Service listed Kirkman as being survived by his wife Ruth, son Timothy, six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. His funeral was held on April 24 in High Point.

Officials with DHHS and N.C. Labor and Insurance departments said Monday their departments are not involved.

“From the information we have, the person who died was not an employee,” Labor spokeswoman Erin Wilson said. “Since there is no employee/employer relationship, the N.C. Department of Labor would not investigate.”

The status of any possible investigation by Winston-Salem police was unclear. Family members said police did become involved in an investigation, and an incident report filed April 15 mentions a traffic accident at 10:15 a.m. on April 14 on the hospital property.

A spokesperson for police said police were not handling an investigation and referred questions to Atrium.

Reporter Richard Craver contributed to this story.