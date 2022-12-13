High Point sewage plant hit with $75,000 in fines

The city of High Point has accumulated nearly $75,000 in state fines this year related to more than two-dozen violations at one of its sewer plants.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality notified officials Monday that it had received the city’s latest penalty payment: $4,000 for carbon monoxide emissions at the Eastside Wastewater Treatment Plant on Aug. 17 that were four times higher than the state’s acceptable daily limit.

Carbon monoxide, more commonly associated with fossil fuel exhaust, is a hazardous gas also released as organic material when sewage decomposes. Exposure to carbon monoxide can limit blood’s ability to transport oxygen through the body to organs and tissues.

The city’s biggest single fine of $44,364 was levied in January for 24 violations related to pressure drops in the treatment plant’s wet scrubber, which uses water to remove pollutants from contaminated gas as it passes through the system.

In July, NCDEQ’s Division of Air Quality and High Point entered into a consent order requiring the city to pay a $24,000 penalty because the wastewater plant was operating its sewage sludge incinerator without a state permit.

The agency requires six months of lead time for permit renewals, but High Point submitted its application Oct. 25, 2021 for a permit set to expire a little over one month later. The agreement allowed the city to continue operating the incinerator while the renewal request was processed, explained Department of Air Quality spokesman Shawn Taylor.

“When violations are noted, we require the facility to resolve any issues and will use our enforcement tools to address noncompliance,” Taylor added. "DAQ continues to process the renewal application and could take final action as early as the first quarter of 2023."

In a letter to DAQ Regional Air Quality Supervisor Ray Stewart, High Point Assistant Director of Public Services Derrick Boone attributed the permit oversight to “personnel changes, staffing shortages and operational impacts from COVID-19.”

The Eastside facility has the capacity to handle 26 million gallons of sewage a day before the treated wastewater is eventually deposited in the Randleman Reservoir, according to the city. It is one of two High Point sewage plants.