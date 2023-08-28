A Lexington man has died of injuries he received last Thursday in a near head-on boating collision on High Rock Lake, according to WGHP/Fox 8, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.

WGHP reported that Michael Hedrick of Lexington was driving a pontoon boat from Tamarac Marina on the Rowan County side of the lake when the boat collided with a fishing boat that was heading toward the marina.

N.C. Wildlife Resources authorities said there were storms in the area at the time of the collision and that it was dark. Hedrick was taken to a hospital for treatment of a massive brain injury, authorities said, and was taken off life support on Saturday.

Another person in the boating accident was treated for back and rib injuries and released. A pontoon boat passenger suffered a broken arm, and two others on the pontoon boat received minor injuries.

Those three passengers were released after treatment.

Wildlife Resources officers are investigating the accident.