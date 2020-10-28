High winds and flooding could hit region as Zeta storms through the Triad and Northwest North Carolina

By 7 a.m. Thursday, the storm will be over the borders of Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina, said Aaron Swiggett, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh.

The remnants of Zeta will move along the Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia borders and through central Virginia, Swiggett said. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the storm is expected to move over the Atlantic Ocean near Delaware and New Jersey coasts.

"It will move very quickly," Swiggett said of the storm.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, the weather service said. The winds could topple tree limbs, causing a few power outages.

The high-wind watch will be in effect from 2 a.m. Thursday through Thursday evening in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties, the weather service said.

Wind speeds ranging from 15 mph to 25 mph with gusts up 50 mph are possible in the state's northwestern counties, the weather service said. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, and travel could be difficult for high-profile vehicles.

The flood watch will be in effect from midnight Wednesday through 2 p.m. Thursday for Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes counties, the weather service said.