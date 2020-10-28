High winds and flooding could hit region as Zeta storms through the Triad and Northwest North Carolina

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the Triad and high wind and flood watches for several counties in Northwest North Carolina as Hurricane Zeta approaches the southern United States.
As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the storm was over the Gulf of Mexico, 158 miles southwest of New Orleans, according to the National Hurricane Center. Zeta was moving at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.
The storm was expected to reach the northern Gulf Coast later on Wednesday afternoon, the center said. Zeta will bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flooding, the weather service said.
As Zeta's moisture moves northward, heavy rain will develop across much of the Southeast before advancing into the Appalachians, Ohio Valley, and Mid-Atlantic regions Wednesday night into Thursday, the weather service said. This rainfall will lead to flash, urban, small stream, and minor river flooding.
The storm will produce widespread heavy rain over much of the Eastern United States, Accuweather said on its website.
The wind advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday in central North Carolina, including Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties, the weather service said. Winds ranging from 15 mph to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected in the region.
By 7 a.m. Thursday, the storm will be over the borders of Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina, said Aaron Swiggett, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh.
The remnants of Zeta will move along the Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia borders and through central Virginia, Swiggett said. By 7 p.m. Thursday, the storm is expected to move over the Atlantic Ocean near Delaware and New Jersey coasts.
"It will move very quickly," Swiggett said of the storm.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, the weather service said. The winds could topple tree limbs, causing a few power outages.
The high-wind watch will be in effect from 2 a.m. Thursday through Thursday evening in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties, the weather service said.
Wind speeds ranging from 15 mph to 25 mph with gusts up 50 mph are possible in the state's northwestern counties, the weather service said. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, and travel could be difficult for high-profile vehicles.
The flood watch will be in effect from midnight Wednesday through 2 p.m. Thursday for Ashe, Alleghany, Surry, Watauga and Wilkes counties, the weather service said.
The storm will bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to those areas Wednesday through Thursday, said Ken Kostura, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.
Runoff may cause creeks, streams and rivers to flood, and force authorities to close roads because of flooding, the weather service said.
Wednesday night's forecast calls for 60% to 90% chance of rain in Winston-Salem, Mount Airy and Boone with low temperatures ranging from around 64 degrees in Forsyth County, around 63 degrees in Surry County and 58 degrees in Watauga County.
Thursday's forecast calls for 80% to 100% chance of rain in Winston-Salem, Mount Airy and Boone with wind speeds ranging from 9 mph to 33 mph with gusts up to 43 mph. High temperatures will range from the low to mid-70s.
Thursday night's forecast calls for 60% chance of rain in Forsyth, Surry and Watauga counties with wind speeds ranging from 5 mph to 15 mph with gusts reaching 26 mph in Boone. Low temperatures will range from the low-40s to the low-50s.
