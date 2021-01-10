Hiker in critical condition after falling at Pilot Mountain State Park

PINNACLE – A hiker who fell from a ledge on a trail at Pilot Mountain State Park Sunday afternoon was taken by ambulance to a Winston-Salem hospital, according to the N.C. State Parks.
The hiker, a woman in her 60s, apparently “slipped and fell a considerable distance,” wrote Katie Hall, a public information officer with the state division of parks and recreation, in an email Sunday. The victim was in critical condition.
She apparently slipped near the Summit Trail at Big Pinnacle beyond a fenced area, Hall said.
The 3,800-acre park is a popular destination with more than 785,000 visitors annually.
