 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hiker in critical condition after falling at Pilot Mountain State Park
0 comments
alert top story

Hiker in critical condition after falling at Pilot Mountain State Park

{{featured_button_text}}

PINNACLE – A hiker who fell from a ledge on a trail at Pilot Mountain State Park Sunday afternoon was taken by ambulance to a Winston-Salem hospital, according to the N.C. State Parks.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The hiker, a woman in her 60s, apparently “slipped and fell a considerable distance,” wrote Katie Hall, a public information officer with the state division of parks and recreation, in an email Sunday. The victim was in critical condition.

She apparently slipped near the Summit Trail at Big Pinnacle beyond a fenced area, Hall said.

The 3,800-acre park is a popular destination with more than 785,000 visitors annually.

336-727-7481

@scottsextonwsj

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News