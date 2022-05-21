Hindsight is 20/20 when it comes to campground viability

Max and Susan Kimel seemed a little puzzled by the question.

They’d come to town for a few days to visit an aging parent and their grown daughter. They had options about where they’d stay; they had their choice of guest rooms.

Yet they opted for their camper, technically known as a travel trailer as it's towed behind a pickup, that they’d wheeled into a shady spot at Tanglewood Park, so it seemed natural to wonder why.

“I mean, we could stay with either one,” Max Kimel said. “This way we’re not imposing and have a little more independence.”

The kicker, though, came from Susan Kimel, who helped finish the thought.

“They have bike trails and walking trails. It’s clean, very well maintained and the camp hosts are great,” she said. “It’s wonderful here.”

Forsyth County officials hoped for — but couldn’t guarantee — such reviews during a lengthy debate over whether to reopen the campground after it’d been shuttered for 10 years.

Hard to believe now, with more than nearly half the 44 sites filled even before the travel season kicks off in earnest over Memorial Day, but the decision wasn’t made without grumbling and bellyaching.

Seeing the potential

Way back in 2000, the county board of commissioners cited the financial cost of repairs and other various, sundry and sordid troubles — including a fatal shooting — when they agreed to close the campground.

At the time, the campground was run by an independent authority rather than the county’s parks department. The entire park was a frequent punching bag as some elected officials groused that other spending (such as the Downtown Health Plaza) should take priority.

“Subsidizing golf and penalizing health — I just don’t think that’s right,” said then Commissioner Walter Marshall during budget debate.

The campground, which allowed tent camping in the late 1990s, had gotten a reputation as a place of last resort for drifters and the homeless.

A lingering blow to its reputation came in 1997, when a sheriff’s deputy shot to death a man who’d charged him after throwing an ax at another deputy and refusing to drop a meat cleaver in his hand.

Still, Tanglewood Park — and the campground — oozed with untapped potential recognized by plenty of people on the outside of county government.

An Asheboro company offered in 2004 to lease and renovate the campground in a deal that would have given the county $2.3 million over 25 years plus a percentage of the revenue.

It seems crazy now in an era when public attractions are recognized for generating revenue, but after a lot of dithering, county officials took a hard pass and ended negotiations.

Two years later in 2006, a paid consultant hired to find ways to increase efficiency (and revenue) recommended that the county renovate and reopen the campground.

Another full year passed before commissioners finally voted unanimously in 2007 to spend some $2 million for the work, seven full years after closing it.

“I’m not saying I think we should make a huge amount of money on it, but I think we should reopen it if we can break even,” said Commissioner Gloria Whisenhunt before that vote.

Indeed, according to the 2021-22 Forsyth County budget, the renovated RV campground — tent camping was banned when it reopened in 2012 — is holding up its end.

Some 9,550 visits were counted in among the $335,100 in revenue generated by the park. The lion’s share, of course, comes from the annual Festival of Lights with some 309,000 visits and golf with 58,597 visits. But the campground serves as a nice addition nonetheless.

The Kimels chuckled after hearing the nickel summary of the campground — Max Kimel, in particular, as he grew up in Forsyth County.

“I remember some of that,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to believe now that there was any debate over it.”

Easing into it

Indeed, any notion that a renovation was controversial felt like ancient history.

By 9 a.m. on a recent morning, many campers accustomed to setting their own hours freed from calendars and cubicles were beginning to stir.

A slight breeze under a full canopy of trees kept things pleasant. Birdsong more than compensated for road noise created by commuters headed down nearby Interstate 40.

Some campers, the Kimels included, were easing into their day over coffee. Some were taking four-legged friends for a morning constitutional, and others had gathered in groups for a large breakfast spread across picnic tables.

Since they arrived from their home in Waynesville, the Kimels managed to take advantage of nearly every amenity Tanglewood Park has to offer amongst its 1,100 acres.

“We took our grandson to play on the train engine (parked next to the Brunstetter pool), and we’re going fishing later today,” Susan Kimel said. “We even tried the ‘easy’ mountain bike trail next to the dog park.”

Without intending to, she neatly summarized the popularity of the park among the camping set.

There’s no shortage of activities. It’s easy to find off I-40, and basic necessities are easy to find directly across the street in a big-box grocery store.

The Kimels came to RV camping in a linear progression from backpacking to tent camping next to a car to a small pop-up before going all in with the tow-behind camper complete with running water.

For now, they stick to campgrounds in the Southeast. A cross-country junket or living on the road full time in a really big RV isn’t in the plans.

“We’re not that exciting,” Susan Kimel said. “Not like some of the others here.”

Preferred destinations for the Kimels include big, recognizable parks scattered around the region.

“We’ve stayed in a lot of national and state parks,” said Max Kimel. “Tanglewood is one of the best.”

While that may not be exactly what county officials envisioned during the back-and-forth over whether to bother with the campground, it’s good to see that it worked out.

Sometimes you have to spend money to make money.

