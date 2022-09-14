Hip-deep in elections prep, workers bedeviled by online trolls

Someone, most likely an overworked and underpaid employee of the Forsyth County Board of Elections, saw an opportunity Wednesday morning and ran with it.

The 2022 election is but eight weeks away.

Vote-by-mail ballots started going out last week to those who requested them. The deadline to register to vote (Oct. 14) is nearing and early in-person voting opens Oct. 20.

And the airwaves, you may have noticed, began to clog over Labor Day with the same old fetid campaign rubbish paid for by special interests and political-action committees.

So what better time to post an innocuous (and apolitical) message to social media sites.

Election officials are the most reliable source of information about elections. Questions? We have answers.

“Our main purpose is to use (social media) as a tool,” said Tim Tsujii, the county elections director. “We use it as a tool to inform, not to promote one thing or other.”

Under a bright light

My birth certificate reads “1965” — not yesterday — so it came as absolutely zero surprise what happened next.

The toads and the trolls, some using actual names and some not, rushed to chime in with opinions best left buried in a compost pile.

And leaning on a pair of illuminating, hand-in-glove theories that have it that sunshine is the best disinfectant and cockroaches scatter when a light switch is thrown, here’s a sampling from the first 10 minutes Wednesday after an innocent Facebook post went live.

“I’ll pass. I’m done voting for a corrupt government.”

“The system is a shambles. Election officials are the problem.”

“When are you going to fix 2020?”

And that’s at 11 a.m. on a random Wednesday in September. Don’t you people have jobs? Or lives?

(Not all is lost. Not everyone with that kind of free time has lost their minds. This came in response to one: “Bless your heart. Don’t be stuck in the past. Move on. Better things ahead of you if you allow for it.”)

Under normal circumstances, all of that falls under a general rule of thumb — essential for maintaining sanity and dignity — which has it that under no circumstances should anyone involved with publishing online read the comments.

But with trends showing an increase in threats to elections workers, a growing line of crazies and conspiracy theorists demanding access to voting machines and an accompanying series of nonsensical public records requests flooding elections boards, it’s worth monitoring the often stupid underpinnings of the Internet.

“Social media is essentially a public forum,” Tsujii said. “You can’t deny citizens the right to free speech.”

Definitely not. But with great power comes great responsibility. Spiderman’s Uncle Ben was right about that.

And it was into that world that an elections worker, hip-deep in preparations for November, wandered with a simple, apolitical message reminding voters (and those who’d like to be) about where to look for information.

“(Social media) is a real Catch-22,” Tsujii said. “It’s an excellent tool to get proper information from the correct sources. But it also serves as a forum to make comments and no one can deny access to that.”