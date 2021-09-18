His mural cast Wake Forest’s Demon Deacon as a robber baron. A Winston-Salem nonprofit deemed it too political.

Schmidt said Doub tried to do everything he could to accommodate him in regard to the artwork, but he decided not to accept a second stipend or do another mural.

“In the day and age that we’re living in, a lot is politicized,” Schmidt said. “If the rule is no politics, I think that in the future, the event is going to have to be extremely specific about what it means by no politics and what specific business entities can’t be included in that.”

In an email statement, Wake Forest said that it “supports the arts and the free expression of artists.”

Knabb said he takes full responsibility for taking down the mural, saying that AFAS officials did not talk to the festival sponsor or Wake Forest about the work.

“They didn’t even know about it,” Knabb said. “We saw it and we took corrective action immediately.”

He said that the situation is not about censorship, saying that Art for Art’s Sake has had 70 artists do murals on the wall in ARTivity on the Green over the last seven years and this is the first time they have had a situation like this.

“Because we said, ‘No politics, no religion, no sex and no hate,’” Knabb said. “That was always the rules.”