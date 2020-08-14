Winston-Salem has approved a grant of up to $204,000 to help the Purple Crow grow.
La Tortilleria LLC, the maker of the Purple Crow brand of Hispanic food products, plans to spend $13.3 million over the next five years in an expansion of company operations at 2900 Lowery Street.
Purple Crow Investments LLC , the real estate arm of the company, is the property owner for the site on Lowery Street, according to Forsyth County tax records.
The city money will help the company offset unanticipated costs it is running into to relocate water services required to provide adequate fire protection to its expanded plant.
The Winston-Salem City Council unanimously approved Monday the economic development assistance to the company.
Assistant City Manager Evan Raleigh said the company plans to add a 70,000 square foot expansion to its existing warehouse and distribution center of about 100,000 square feet.
The company has been in Winston-Salem since 1995, largely flying under the local radar with its warehouse and distribution center near the eastern end end of Lowery Street south of Salem Parkway.
But Robert Clark, the chairman of the city's Finance Committee, said during a recent meeting that he's noticed the company's brightly-colored distribution trucks.
"This is a great success story for Winston-Salem that we have this company here, and they are growing," Clark said.
Dan Calhoun, the president and chief executive of the company, told the city Finance Committee that he and his brothers started the company during the years after they attended Piedmont Bible College here (now Carolina University).
According to the Purple Crow website, the Calhoun brothers began by importing tortilla-making equipment to Winston-Salem.
Officials said the company has added 44 jobs in the current year, bringing its work force to 186 employees, with plans to add more than a dozen more in the coming year.
Noting the growth the company has experienced, Dan Calhoun said adding 50 to 60 employees in 2021 is possible.
La Tortilleria distributes its products along the East Coast.
The city grant is based on the amount of net new property taxes that the project generates for the city over five years.
"This is a real hidden gem," Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said. "It is helping an existing company."
Annette Scippio, the council member for East Ward, where the plant is located, said the company is the kind of economic development "we are just delighted to have in the East Ward."
In January, La Tortilleria and its partner company Abasto Media, also based in Winston-Salem on Lowery Street, entered into an alliance with a group of investors including the co-founder of The Home Depot and Thomas Teague, the president of the locally-based Salem Corp., to finance the Hispanic foods company's expansion.
Officials said financial assistance for the company could also come from Forsyth County and the state.
