Historic Goler Memorial sells downtown Winston-Salem enrichment center to Lewisville group

An affiliate of Kaplan Early Learning Co. has spent $2.5 million to purchase the enrichment center of the historic Goler Memorial AME Zion Church in downtown Winston-Salem.

The church building was not part of the transaction, but Goler officials have declined to offer further details on the sale.

The church, the 17,000-square-foot enrichment center and a half-acre parking lot sit on a 1.8-acre site that was listed for sale in April 2019 at $3.5 million.

Buyers of the center and the parking lot is Capital Investors NC LLC of Lewisville, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday. Matthew Marceron, president and chief executive of Kaplan, is a company official with Capital.

"It's a fabulous location in a downtown area that continues to grow," Marceron said of the enrichment center.

"There's a vibrant technology workforce and community that we will have the ability to connect with through this move."

Kaplan Early Learning Company provides teachers and equipment for AlphaBEST Education Inc., which partners with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

This fall, AlphaBEST will move some of its local customer support and technology operations, along with 20 to 25 employees, into the enrichment center, Marceron said. AlphaBEST is based in Lake Ridge, Virginia, and operates in 16 states.

It provides before- and after-school services on a contract basis at Konnoak, Moore and Morgan elementary schools.

Those services can include instruction in coding, engineering, robotics, art, drama, Spanish language, Mandarin language, sign language, fitness and sports activities.

Marceron said the center is not expected to need much up-fitting "except changes to reflect the company's culture."

Goler is one of the most significant African American churches in Winston-Salem.

However, the 11,600-square-foot sanctuary building at 620 N. Patterson Ave. is in need of repair or redevelopment.

According to a deed filing, the church has access to the parking lot for Sunday church services for up to 15 years.

In exchange, Capital Investors has been granted the right of first refusal for the remaining church property.

"We view this as a strong opportunity to support the church," Marceron said.

The purchase of the enrichment center is the latest downtown real estate transaction for Capital.

In November 2019, the company paid $2.1 million for three commercial properties on Lowery Street. The deed filing did not list addresses for the properties.

Redevelopment

Goler is more than a noted historic church.

In 1998, with its former neighborhood vanishing, church members decided to stay where they had been since 1918.

Out of that decision grew the Goler Community Development Corp., known as CDC, which went on to lead residential and commercial development in the former Depot Street neighborhood.

The church is just north of Link Apartments Innovation Quarter, with a parking deck and 350 apartments nearing completion.

The church is to the south of 757, a 115-unit apartment building that was developed by Goler CDC in partnership with a Charlotte developer.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines has noted the church’s past commitment and contributions to the neighborhood.

Being on the National Register of Historic Places would not prohibit a new owner from demolishing the church.

Nick Gonzalez, with commercial real-estate company Linville Team Partners, said when the overall property was put on the market that “the fact that it is historic is interesting and quite an opportunity for someone to do something that’s really unique and means something to the community.”

Annette Scippio, who represents the East Ward on the Winston-Salem City Council, has said "if there is a way to preserve that church, it would be to our advantage to keep that historic church."

"The structure is the historic part,” she said.

“The spirit of the church can be moved somewhere else. It would be wonderful to have something in the church itself if the congregation is not there to preserve the site.”