'Historic repetition': Today's zoning reflects racism of past

Many residents living near the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant likely were alarmed on the last night of Jan. 31 when emergency responders knocked on their doors and blasted loudspeaker announcements urging them to flee as flames consumed the facility.

Looking back on the fire — which led to a voluntary evacuation affecting about 6,000 people and threatened to spark what Fire Chief Trey Mayo declared could have been “one of the worst explosions in U.S. history” — what is not surprising is that the areas most at risk were overwhelmingly populated by people of color who live in households with incomes well below average for Winston-Salem.

After all, who would ever expect toney residential areas like Brookberry or Buena Vista to face potential obliteration from 500 tons of highly volatile ammonium nitrate stored at a fertilizer plant?

Proximity put neighbors near the now-destroyed Winston Weaver facility in peril, just as it exposes Winston-Salem residents like them to the potential health and environmental impacts of industrial operations.

In Winston-Salem, 23 U.S. Census tracts include at least one area zoned for the most intense industrial uses, including manufacturing, assembling and fabricating, according to an analysis of Forsyth County land-use maps.

Of the nearly 100,000 residents living in those tracts, more than two-thirds are people of color while the combined population outside those areas is majority white.

Overall, the average household incomes of Winston-Salem census tracts with general industrial zoning are 42% lower than those without areas designated for heavy manufacturing.

And 18 of the 23 tracts with general industrial areas — including the one where the Winston Weaver fire took place and two others with borders that come within a few hundred feet of the site — qualify for housing tax credits from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development because at least 50% of households have incomes below 60% of the area median.

Those figures come as no surprise to observers steeped in the racial and economic dynamics of communities.

“The statistics, solely based on what you shared, seem to be — unfortunately — consistent with comparable (census tracts) across the state and country, based on what I have seen and heard, anecdotally and through professional research,” said Wanda Allen-Abraha, director of Winston-Salem’s Human Relations, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department.

Nationally, low-income residents and people of color have long been — and continue to be — most likely to live near and be adversely impacted by industrial operations and harmed by incidents at those facilities, a 2018 study by the Environmental Protection Agency found.

The study also concluded that people in poverty are exposed to more fine particulate matter than those living above the poverty line. The particulates include vehicle fumes, smog, soot, oil smoke, ash and construction dust, all of which have been linked to serious health problems.

Nearly 6,000 residents live in the three U.S. Census tracts closest to the destroyed Winston Weaver plant. People of color make up between 81% and 85% of the population in those sections, with 70.6% to 90.6% considered low-income.

In the tract that includes the plant itself, there are 1,778 residents, 93% of whom are people of color, and 40% are considered low-income.

Residents in those four areas experience rates higher than the state average for cancer, asthma hospitalizations, pre-term births, child mortality and infant death, according to census data.

‘Historic repetition’

As firefighters worked for days to fully extinguish the flames at the fertilizer plant, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency measured air particulate levels as much as seven times higher than what the agency deems “hazardous” up to a mile from the plant.

“The fire and its impact on nearby residents is a tragic example of historic repetition,” said Kirsten Minor, health manager at advocacy organization CleanAIRE NC. “In Winston-Salem and other North Carolina communities, environmental racism is an all too familiar story.”

That legacy is inextricably linked to historically discriminatory policies aimed at racially segregating communities.

The Federal Housing Administration, a product of the New Deal created in 1934, dovetailed the discrimination codified by earlier Jim Crow laws when it refused to insure mortgages in and near Black neighborhoods — a policy that became known as redlining.

At the same time, the FHA subsidized builders who mass-produced entire subdivisions for whites — with the requirement that none of the homes be available to Black buyers.

The areas deemed “hazardous” and “definitely declining” on the Winston-Salem redline map developed in the late 1930s largely mirror where general industrial zoning exists today.

Supporting documents for that map include a prescient description of pros and cons for the Montview neighborhood, which at the time was at the northern edge of the city.

Under the heading “Detrimental Influences,” a description notes a “Fertilizer Plant on the North end and colored population in Southeastern side.”

A city directory from the 1930s lists Quality Coals Inc., which also sold fertilizer, at 1041 N. Cherry St. It’s unclear whether Quality Coals actually is the plant referenced, but the document illustrates that even nearly a century ago, a fertilizer facility was considered a community detriment, along with the specter of Black residents in the vicinity.

Catch-all zoning

When the Winston Weaver plant was built in 1939 and opened in 1940, it was in Forsyth County but just outside the northern city limits, where no zoning restrictions were in place at the time.

While a handful of homes existed around the fertilizer facility in its early years, most were built later.

The area around the Weaver plant was annexed by Winston-Salem in the 1960s, and a new zoning ordinance was adopted in 1968, said Chris Murphy, the city’s director of planning and development services.

Until the city’s existing ordinance was approved more than a decade ago, industrial zoning did not entirely protect residents from the potential hazards of factories because the designation was a catch-all for all uses, Murphy explained.

“If you had the most intense zoning district, obviously it allowed the most intense uses, but it allowed the least intensive uses too, which generally speaking is residential,” he added.

That planning philosophy is partially tied to Winston-Salem’s textile and manufacturing roots, much as it is in other Southern cities where companies surrounded their factories with employee housing.

Historically in Winston-Salem, industrial zoning existed in both predominantly white and mostly minority areas, noted Assistant City Manager Aaron King.

“Both communities are dealing with smoke, noise, truck traffic,” King added. “Those are independent variables. But I think what exaggerated it in communities of color were all those other policies that stacked the deck against them later on.”

Over time, more affordable homes and property in areas with all-inclusive industrial zoning attracted largely lower-income people of color while more affluent, mostly white residents moved to higher priced neighborhoods, many of which were already segregated as a vestige of redlining.

Near the Weaver facility, other industries and residential development followed the plant’s opening, with most of the homes there today built in the 1940s through the 1980s.

That timeline has led to suggestions that neighbors of the plant should have known what they were getting into when they built homes in or later moved to an area where industrial sites already were established, noted Russell Smith, a geography professor at Winston-Salem State University who also manages the Spatial Justice Studio at the Center for Design Innovation.

“But did they want to live next to a factory?” he asked. “Or did they move there because it’s what they could afford? In most cases, they ended up making the least bad decision they could make.”

And, in the process, those choices perpetuate the "historic repetition" lamented by CleanAIRE NC's Minor.

As the zoning maps and census data confirm, most neighborhoods in Winston-Salem near industrial zoning continue to attract and retain lower-income people of color because they are more affordable than areas with no factories — including potentially explosive fertilizer plants.

Winston-Salem is in the early stages of updating its comprehensive plan. King, the assistant city manager, insisted that addressing racial disparities in who is most exposed to environmental and health risks posed by industrial facilities must be central to that effort.

“For us, one of the key things in Winston-Salem is equity,” King said. “How to make sure we don’t repeat the mistakes of the past by putting noxious uses, disproportionately, in communities of color, and thinking critically about that.”