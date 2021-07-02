Historic Shallow Ford site on the Yadkin River would get $1.8 million for preservation in state budget bill

The 2021-23 state budget bill proposed by the Republican-controlled Senate includes providing $1.8 million toward the establishment and preservation of the east bank on the Shallow Ford of the Yadkin River.
The Shallow Ford funding language appeared initially in House Bill 242, which was filed March 9 and has not been acted upon since.
The money would be provided though the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. It is the second largest department appropriation for historic sites in the proposal.
The $1.8 million, along with an additional $425,000 for a parking lot, would go toward an initiative announced in January that would convert 246 acres off the Yadkin River into a historic preservation site with walking trails.
HB242’s primary sponsors are Forsyth Republican Reps. Jeff Zenger, Donny Lambeth and Lee Zachary.
“I have personally toured the site and what we have proposed in this bill is to help with some funding as the group is trying to raise the funds,” Lambeth said. “This is an excellent opportunity to do something major in that section of the county and to preserve such a historic site.”
The bill said the initiative would focus on “creating a major site for canoe camping, canoe access and passive outdoor recreation along the Yadkin River paddle trail.”
The Messick Farm property in western Forsyth County was acquired in January with plans to convert the 246 acres off the Yadkin River into a historic preservation site with walking trails.
According to a Forsyth Register of Deeds filing, The Conservation Fund of Arlington, Va., paid $2.8 million to purchase the land from The Winston-Salem Foundation and Jean M. Messick.
The fund’s involvement is providing a bridge loan. The Lewisville Historical Society and Sons of the American Revolution are among the groups raising funds to acquire the land as a potential state park.
When the initiative was unveiled in January, about $750,000 had been raised from local and state philanthropic donations, said Mike Leonard, who started recently as a local official for the fund. Leonard retired as a partner with Womble Bond Dickinson.
Leonard said Jean Messick and her late husband, Jim, brought the foundation in as a holder of the deed to preserve the property as a farm or historic site, rather than becoming a residential development.
“The Messicks were very interested in the property being used in this manner once they passed,” said Jack Thornton, an attorney representing the family.
Leonard said the goal is to have the property available for public use within 12 to 14 months.
The N.C. Department of Cultural Resources has described Shallow Ford as “a geographical landmark rich in history.”
“The ford, a flat-bottomed section of the river used in the 18th century as a wagon crossing route, was the site of skirmishes during the Revolutionary War and Civil War. It was the place where Lord Charles Cornwallis led his British troops across the Yadkin River in February 1781.
“It was an integral part of the Great Philadelphia Wagon Road, which linked backcountry North Carolina with colonies along the eastern seaboard.”
HB242 also cites Shallow Ford “was used by Native Americans for hundreds of years prior to European settlement of the area.”
There have been re-enactments of some of those historical events on the property.
“Our goal is to have a park out there for passive use — historic signage, access for river canoeing, and trails along the Yadkin River State Trail,” Leonard said.
