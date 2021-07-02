Historic Shallow Ford site on the Yadkin River would get $1.8 million for preservation in state budget bill

The 2021-23 state budget bill proposed by the Republican-controlled Senate includes providing $1.8 million toward the establishment and preservation of the east bank on the Shallow Ford of the Yadkin River.

The Shallow Ford funding language appeared initially in House Bill 242, which was filed March 9 and has not been acted upon since.

The money would be provided though the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. It is the second largest department appropriation for historic sites in the proposal.

The $1.8 million, along with an additional $425,000 for a parking lot, would go toward an initiative announced in January that would convert 246 acres off the Yadkin River into a historic preservation site with walking trails.

HB242’s primary sponsors are Forsyth Republican Reps. Jeff Zenger, Donny Lambeth and Lee Zachary.

“I have personally toured the site and what we have proposed in this bill is to help with some funding as the group is trying to raise the funds,” Lambeth said. “This is an excellent opportunity to do something major in that section of the county and to preserve such a historic site.”