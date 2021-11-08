56 years ago, Army medic Lawrence Joel put his life on the line to save others

After Joel ran out of medical supplies, he placed a plastic bag over the chest injury of a fellow soldier to congeal the blood and save the soldier’s life.

“His meticulous attention to duty saved a large number of lives and his unselfish, daring example under most adverse conditions was an inspiration to all."

In addition to the Medal of Honor, Joel received the Bronze Star, the Silver Star and the Purple Heart.

Joel died in 1984, and the city named its new coliseum in honor of him and his fellow veterans in 1986.

In 2012, to commemorate Joel’s 84 birthday, his family shared some of their memorabilia with the public.

One of the people who came to the exhibit was a soldier who was treated by Joel on Nov. 8, 1965. Art Thomas came from his home in Graham to see the display.

“He saved my life. The only reason I’m standing here today is because of him,” Thomas said, his voice cracking with emotion. “There was about 80 men out there that day, (and) 48 of them are on the wall in Washington.”