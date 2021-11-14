About 100 people attended ceremony in which new markers were placed on the gravesites of enslaved people at St. Philips Moravian Graveyard

About 100 people, mostly Moravians, attended a ceremony Saturday in which new markers were placed on the gravesites of enslaved people in the St. Philips Moravian Second Graveyard.
"We have gathered here to right a great wrong," said the Rev. John Jackman, the pastor of Trinity Moravian Church and the vice chairman of the Salem Congregation Board of Elders.
The attendees then placed markers on 32 gravesites in the graveyard, which is near the intersection of Cemetery Street and Salem Avenue.
Saturday's event was part of the 250th anniversary of the Salem Congregation that was organized on Nov. 13, 1771.
Jackman led a liturgy during the ceremony.
"We thank you (God) for these, our brothers and sisters, who themselves had been enslaved and whose parents had been enslaved," Jackman said.
These enslaved people faced hardships during their lives, Jackman said.
"We thank you for the hope that filled their hearts — and calls to us as well," Jackman said to the ceremony’s attendees. "Though their graves were forgotten and unmarked for many years, we know that you (God) have remembered them and have taken them to your arms with grace.
"We know that now, in the church triumphant, they enjoy a freedom that was often denied them on earth."
The new gravestones were paid for with donations from the church community and others interested in helping mark the graves, the Salem Congregation said in a statement.
The Salem Congregation, which is composed of 12 local Moravian churches, raised $20,000 for this project, said David Bergstone, the congregation’s director of facilities.
Organizers plan to use some of that money to pay for a gateway arch at the St. Philips Moravian Second Graveyard, which will be similar to the gateway arch at God’s Acre, Bergstone said.
The project will also include landscaping and paving a parking lot at the site, Bergstone said.
In 2018, a team confirmed the locations of 331 unmarked graves at the graveyard by using Ground Penetrating Radar to locate disturbances in the soil that indicated grave locations, the Salem Congregation said.
Keith Seramur, a geologist who led a Boone-based graveyard mapping team, searched for the unmarked graves.
While about 180 graves were known from the church's records, about 50 had existing gravestones. Researchers correlated 32 locations with identified people for whom new individualized marble, carved gravestones were made.
Saturday’s ceremony was an appropriate way for the Salem Congregation to honor the enslaved people who were buried in the unmarked graves, Seramur said Friday.
"I think it’s very significant," Seramur said of the event.
In the early 19th century, many Moravians felt like having enslaved people wasn't in line with their religion, Seramur said.
"They are trying to make some amends," Seramur said of the Salem Congregation’s project to put markers on previously unmarked graves in the St. Philips Moravian Second Graveyard.
"Some Moravians owned enslaved people, and when they were buried, they didn't get a proper marker," Seramur said of the enslaved people.
These people were enslaved servants and workers, Seramur said.
St. Philips is an African and African-American Moravian congregation organized in Salem in 1822 among a mostly enslaved people, the Salem Congregation said. The town of Salem was originally settled by Moravians in 1766.
St. Philips is one of the oldest Black congregations in the United States, the Salem Congregation said. It is the only historic African-American Moravian congregation in the United States.
Dorothy Pettis, a member and a vice chairwoman of St. Philips Moravian, said that enslaved people who had gravestones placed on their gravesites were finally recognized.
Conrad Mitchell of Lexington, also a member of St. Philips Moravian, said that St. Philips graveyard was established in 1859 when the "Stranger’s Graveyard" was closed for burials of enslaved people because that graveyard was believed to have no more space for graves.
"These people built Salem," Mitchell said of the enslaved people buried in the St. Philips Moravian Second Graveyard.
Moravian African-Americans were initially buried in the God’s Acre graveyard, and all non-Moravians, regardless of race, were buried in the separate "Stranger’s Graveyard," the Salem Congregation said.
The Stranger's Graveyard was established a quarter-mile from God's Acre as the burial site for soldiers, enslaved people, free men and doctors' patients who died, Our State magazine reported in September 2012.
In 1816, all burials were segregated by race so that all enslaved Black people were buried in the Stranger’s Graveyard, which eventually became the site of St. Philips Moravian Church, the Salem Congregation said. That graveyard also was known as the "Negro God's Acre," the magazine reported.
After being allowed to worship in the Home Moravian Church in the 18th century, the Black members were segregated and attended a log church from 1823 until 1861.
A new adjacent, much larger brick church was built for their use and eventually was named St. Philips at 911 S. Church St. They worshiped there until moving to the nearby community of Happy Hill in the 1950s.
A new marker was placed on the gravesite of Charles Gibson who was a servant of Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Forsyth. Gibson accompanied Forsyth during the War of 1812, the Salem Congregation said.
Forsyth, a Stokes County native, was killed during a battle on the Canadian frontier in 1814. Forsyth County is named after Benjamin Forsyth.
Marthann Baucom of Clemmons and her husband placed the marker on Gibson's gravesite.
“I was born and raised at the Home Moravian Church, and I never knew about this graveyard until very recently,” Baucom said.
Barry Self, a member of Fairview Moravian Church and a vice president of the Salem Congregation, said that St. Philips Moravian Second Graveyard was overgrown with underbrush about 10 years ago.
"It looked like a dump," Self said. "We have cleaned it up. It was something that needed to be done."
