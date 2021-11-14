About 100 people attended ceremony in which new markers were placed on the gravesites of enslaved people at St. Philips Moravian Graveyard

About 100 people, mostly Moravians, attended a ceremony Saturday in which new markers were placed on the gravesites of enslaved people in the St. Philips Moravian Second Graveyard.

"We have gathered here to right a great wrong," said the Rev. John Jackman, the pastor of Trinity Moravian Church and the vice chairman of the Salem Congregation Board of Elders.

The attendees then placed markers on 32 gravesites in the graveyard, which is near the intersection of Cemetery Street and Salem Avenue.

Saturday's event was part of the 250th anniversary of the Salem Congregation that was organized on Nov. 13, 1771.

Jackman led a liturgy during the ceremony.

"We thank you (God) for these, our brothers and sisters, who themselves had been enslaved and whose parents had been enslaved," Jackman said.

These enslaved people faced hardships during their lives, Jackman said.

"We thank you for the hope that filled their hearts — and calls to us as well," Jackman said to the ceremony’s attendees. "Though their graves were forgotten and unmarked for many years, we know that you (God) have remembered them and have taken them to your arms with grace.