After a break from COVID-19, N.C. Trail Days are back in Elkin

Over the last few years, Elkin has put great effort in rebranding itself as a Trail Town.

Home to three statewide trails — the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, the Overmountain Victory Trail and the Yadkin River Paddle Trail, as well as numerous local trails — Elkin has plenty of reason to stake that claim.

The town gets a chance to celebrate its trails at N.C. Trail Days from June 3-6. The festival started in 2019, missed a year because of COVID-19, and is now back for its second year.

Many events will take place on Main Street in downtown Elkin.

But, befitting a festival that celebrates trails, there will be lots of chances to hike, bike and paddle.

Events will also include a quilt show, yoga, a book fair, live music and a low-country boil. Some events are free while others will cost money.

For a full list of activities visit nctraildays.com/.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.