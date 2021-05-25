 Skip to main content
After a break from COVID-19, N.C. Trail Days are back in Elkin
Vineyard Trail Carter Falls

A signpost marks the junction of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail and the Vineyard Trail in Elkin. 

 Walt Unks, Journal

From hiking, to rock climbing, and whitewater rafting, West Virginia's New River National Park and Preserve is a playground for outdoor enthusiasts and families alike.

Over the last few years, Elkin has put great effort in rebranding itself as a Trail Town.

Home to three statewide trails —  the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, the Overmountain Victory Trail and the Yadkin River Paddle Trail, as well as numerous local trails — Elkin has plenty of reason to stake that claim.

The town gets a chance to celebrate its trails at N.C. Trail Days from June 3-6. The festival started in 2019, missed a year because of COVID-19, and is now back for its second year. 

Many events will take place on Main Street in downtown Elkin.

But, befitting a festival that celebrates trails, there will be lots of chances to hike, bike and paddle. 

Events will also include a quilt show, yoga, a book fair, live music and a low-country boil. Some events are free while others will cost money.

For a full list of activities visit nctraildays.com/.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

